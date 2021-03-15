‘The Nu Bran and Ray’: Brandy Shares Adorable Photo of Brother Ray J and Princess Love’s Kids

Rhythm and Blues songstress Brandy sure does love her niece Melody and nephew Epik Norwood by baby brother Ray J and his wife Princess Love of “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood “ fame. The 42-year-old posted a picture of her adorable niece and nephew cuddling each other on Friday.

“My loves @melodylovenorwood x @epikraynorwood ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Auntie loves you both so much ♥️♥️♥️♥️,” Brandy captioned the flick.

Singer Brandy gushes over niece and nephew Melody and Epik Norwood by baby brother Ray J and sister-in-law Princess Love. @brandy/Instagram

Fans gushed over Brandy showcasing her auntie duties on the ’gram.

“Awww, look at Auntie Bran’s babies!! So cute!! 💜.”

“Too adorable! 😍.”

“Auntie’s love hits so differently 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Brandy’s followers also pointed out that Melody and Epik remind them of her and her little brother’s relationship.

“Ahh, so this the nu Bran and Ray in the making 😮 😍😮.”

“Aww, they give @brandy x @rayj vibes! 😍❤️😍 Wow!!!”

“Brandy and Ray J all over again 😍.”

OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Ray J and Brandy attend 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/WireImage)

Brandy, Love, and Ray J have come a long way in their family ties. In 2018, before Melody was born, Brandy and her mother, Sonja Norwood, were reportedly missing from Ray J and Love’s baby shower in Los Angeles.

It was speculated that the two ladies intentionally missed Ray J and Love’s baby shower because of Love’s tweets that year alluding that Ray J was unfaithful to his wife.

However, Sonja and Brandy reportedly missed the shower because Brandy had a show in Hampton, Virginia, on the day of the event.

The “I Wanna Be Down” singer even posted a heartfelt note to her baby brother and her sister-in-law, writing, “I’m very excited to be an Auntie. So sorry I missed this moment with the both of you. I had a show in Hampton, Virginia on the same day, but I’m so happy I was able to push my flight back for the gender reveal the day before.”

Brandy went on to add that she has nothing but love for her family. “Love you, Prinky @PrincessLove, and I love you infinity @RayJ.”

While fans thought the note was sweet, Love thought Brandy’s post was disingenuous.

“STFU posting this. I should post what you just text me.”

Welp! That was the past, and while Ray J and Love have had countless marriage woes displayed, it looks as though the two and their family are in a better place.