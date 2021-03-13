‘We Could’ve Lived Without This Tiff’: Tiffany Haddish Tries to Do the TikTok ‘Trackstar’ Dance, But Fans Say She’s Not Doing It Right

Tiffany Haddish may know how to get the crowds laughing, but when it comes to dancing she might need a little work.

Wearing a denim jumpsuit, the comedian shared a video of herself doing the viral “Trackstar” TikTok dance by Mooskii. Starting from the back of the room, she ran up to the camera and starts mimicking the dance moves that were created by TikToker Cityboy J. Although she started off dancing correctly, at some point she messed up and started doing her own thing.

Tiffany Haddish. (Photo: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram)

“@mooskiiii has me boop’n,” she wrote, crediting Mooskii for his song. Haddish’s fans were brutal in the comments and did not hesitate to let her know that she did the dance wrong.

“We coulda lived without this Tiff,” wrote one fan. Another fan said, “Ain’t no way in hell this challenge is so hard you can’t get it right before posting this bullsh-t!!!😂😂delete this.”

Someone else said, “She has no rhythm at all 😂😂😂😂 i cunnot.”

Cityboy J even commented on Haddish’s post, sharing his thoughts on Haddish’s performance. He wrote, “Yessss u did that.”

It’s not clear whether the “Girls Trip” actress was serious when doing the moves, or if she was just trying to do what she does best, which is being funny.

Luckily for Haddish, she is not the only celebrity that has tried the dance and somewhat botched it. Singer Keyshia Cole took a shot at the dance and did not quite do it right. So she opted to take the route Haddish later took, which was to wing it and start doing her own moves.

Rapper Dreamdoll and actress La La Anthony have done the dance also, and although they did their best, they still did not get it down perfectly. But influencer Jayda Wayda and “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” star Shay Johnson, who did the dance with Cityboy J, actually did it pretty well.