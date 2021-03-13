Chloe Bailey Stuns Fans and Rapper Young Bleu with Her ‘You’re Mines Still’ Cover: ‘Ok Let’s Do a Song Now’

Singer Chloe Bailey’s vocal abilities continue to be undeniable as the 22-year-old stuns fans on social media with her spin on rapper Yung Bleu and Drake’s hit record “You’re Mines Still.”

The song may have debuted in October 2020 at No. 52 on Billboard’s “Hot 100,” but Chloe’s unexpected cover has the record on repeat again for her adoring fans. Chloe is rocking what appears to be a fitted black bodysuit with long sleeves as she belts out sultry vocals in the one-minute clip.

Chloe Bailey sent fans into a frenzy with her latest video showing off her vocal talents. (Photo: @chloebailey/Instagram)

“They say time heals, so quit blowin’ up my phone ’cause you’re not mines still, we will never be again, you’re in denial, you’d always make me go to sleep so angry, got all these girls calling you baby, why you always put the blame on me like I’m the reason we ended in catastrophe, well what about what you put me through…” sings the “Grown-ish” cast member.

In just two hours the short clip had just under half a million views and a flood of comments from fans who were shook by Chloe’s cover.

“Please tell me this is being released 😭”

“I need this on my Playlist. SERIOUSLY!” and “I didn’t know I needed this 🔥🔥🔥,” read comments left by fans hoping for more of Chloe’s cover to be released.

“You had no business eating like this 😭 and leaving NO crumbs cmon nowww”

“Ummmm can we get a whole song please 😩😩😩 this was 🔥🔥🔥”

Younf Bleu noticed the video and even suggested he and Chloe work on a record together which Chloe responded by tweeting, “👀😇.”

In some ways Chloe’s cover was a nod to how she and equally talented sister Halle got their foot in the door of the music industry. As little girls the duo gained traction singing an a cappella rendition of Beyoncé’s “Pretty Hurts.”

From there the sisters found themselves signed to the superstar’s management company Parkwood Entertainment in 2016. At the time both sisters said it was a dream come true, one that still is hard to believe.

“We pinch ourselves. We’re just two girls who love music and just want to make it fun and we get to make a life out of this. That’s our career. That’s our job. We get to do what we love,” they said to ABC while discussing the ways Beyoncé changed their lives.

But in the past five years a lot has changed for the little girls who are now both young women. They have been on a world tour with their boss/mentor, landed regular roles on “Grown-ish,” released a Grammy-nominated album, “Ungodly Hour,” and most recently been named the new faces of Neutrogena.

The most notable change, however, is Chloe x Halle venturing into social media with their own accounts, providing fans a more intimate peek behind the veil into their lives as individuals. Chloe in particular has explored her more sensual and sexy nature, leaving fans with wagging tongues and eyes glued to her profile.

Still, even though neither Chloe nor Halle has publicly mentioned plans on exploring solo careers, at least one fan was triggered by the “You’re Mines Still” cover.

“Chloe killed it! But this got me nervous af. Chloe could definitely go solo and be a superstar. I don’t even wanna think about it 😢”