‘Welcome to the Fine and Forty Club’: LeToya Luckett Commemorates Her 40th Birthday with an All-Girls Trip Celebration

LeToya Luckett welcomed her 40th birthday a day early on March 10 by going on an all-girls trip with her close friends. Luckett also documented every moment of her “last days” in her 30s on her Instagram Story.

The “Torn” vocalist — who was born on March 11, 1981 — started the day by working out with her girlfriends, followed by feasting on a massive breakfast that included eggs, shrimp, grits, and waffles sprinkled with fruity pebble toppings. The reality star continued the day by showing off her supposed rental property at an undisclosed location filled with balloons that read happy b-day.

LeToya Luckett celebrates her 40th birthday with a photo shoot and an all-girls trip. @letoyaluckett/Instagram

Luckett wrapped up the afternoon with a nature-themed shoot before heading off to dinner. The 40-year-old was photographed standing in front of palm trees while wearing an all-white ensemble, one complemented by her signature slicked-back pixie cut and a few accessories, including jewelry and open-toed heels. Luckett posted the shoot on her page with the caption “Last day of my 30’s ✨.”

The “Preachers Kid” actress also shared intimate moments of that special night by showcasing the elegant meals served, ranging from hamburgers, a seafood platter, lobster, steak, all along with a handful of alcoholic drinks. The recording wrapped up with Luckett’s girlfriends singing “Happy Birthday to You” to her as she made a wish.

Friend and comedian Amanda Seales, who is turning the same age later this year, wished Luckett a happy birthday in the comments section. She said, “THIS OUR YEAR!!! We cross in over Toya!!!!!! Happy Birthday!! ❤️❤️.” To which Luckett responded, “@amandaseales Yes!!! It’s OURS!! Let’s GO! ❤️.”

As Seales sent well-wishes, some fans marveled over Luckett’s youthful appearance in disbelief that she is indeed 40 years old, while others welcomed her to the 40s club.

“Welcome to the Fine and Forty club sis !! 🤗🤗🤗.”

“Cheer up babes, the other side is way better 😂😂😂😂.”

LeToya Luckett. (Photo: @letoyaluckett/Instagram)

“Wow!! No way you’re about to be 40!! 🔥🔥❤️.”

“And looking 22!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Despite celebrating her monumental birthday, Luckett made headlines earlier this year when she announced she was divorcing her husband Tommicus Walker after almost four years of marriage after cheating allegations against Walker.

She shared the update on her Instagram page with the caption, “After very prayerful consideration Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce. It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children.”

Luckett concluded the statement by asking for some privacy and extended prayers. “Please understand our need for privacy. Thank you in advance for your prayers, support & space to heal as we tread through this challenging time.”

Luckett and Walker share two children, daughter Gianna Iman Walker, 2, and a 6-month-old son, Tysun Wolf Walker.

It is unclear where the couple’s current relationship status stands.