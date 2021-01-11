‘It’s Not the End. But the Beginning’: Singer LeToya Luckett Announces Divorce from Husband of Three Years Amid Infidelity Scandal, Fans Show Support

Former Destiny’s Child band member LeToya Luckett is shedding her troubled marriage, and moving forward with her life after announcing her divorce to husband Tommicus Walker just two weeks into the new year.

The singer shared the heartbreaking life update on social with a post that read in part: “It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children.” The shocking news comes on the heels of a rumored separation, allegations of Walker stepping out on their marriage of nearly four years, and the birth of the couple’s second child.

Former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett announces divorce from husband of three years, Tommicus Walker, following mounting rumors of infidelity. (Photo: @letoyaluckett/Instagram)

The announcement was met with support from fans who believe the best is yet to come for the songstress.

“I hate to say it but … GOOD!!! You deserve so so so much better!”

“We love you Letoya‼️ you did what needed to be done ‼️”

“It’s not the end. But the beginning. You’re in my thoughts ✨”

LeToya Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker pose for a family photo with their two children. (Photo: @letoyaluckett/Instagram)

The couple, which lamented their love and adoration for each other during happier times, brought their relationship to the masses when they joined “T.I. & Tiny: Family and Friends Hustle” alongside Toya Johnson and singer Monica, who privately endured the demise of her marriage while filming in 2020.

From newlyweds trying to master communication and prioritizing their bond to Luckett learning the ropes of being a step-mom to Walker’s daughter, Madison, there was much that left fans concerned for the future. At the time, some fans urged Luckett to shield her new relationship from public scrutiny, and the ‘curse’ of an inevitable split that often accompanies participation in reality television.

“Reality tv breaks up marriages I’m just saying only few like one of two stayed married after the cameras was off,” wrote one person on social media in November 2018.

Fast-forward two years and Luckett found her and Walker making headlines. In August 2020, rumors of a video showing Walker cheating with an Instagram model in Texas began swirling around the internet. At the time Luckett was pregnant with the couple’s second child, son Tysun. The couple also shares two-year-old daughter Gianna.

“I was praying y’all would make it through it…prayers for y’all.”

“As she should cause he stayed playing with her. Sending her a healing heart ❤️”

“Respectfully, some men don’t know a good thing until it’s gone but I’m glad she knows her worth.”

This is the second failed marriage for Luckett who divorced author Rob Hill Sr. two months after tying the knot in 2016.