‘Whatever They Want Us to Believe’: Holly Robinson Peete Torches Trump and RFK Jr. After Tylenol Autism Claim, Says Families Need Help

Actress Holly Robinson Peete has seen enough misleading claims about autism over the last few months, so when Donald Trump stepped up to a podium this week with his latest medical proclamation, the actress and longtime autism advocate just could not stay silent.

With her 27-year-old autistic son RJ as her inspiration and years of advocacy work as her foundation, Peete delivered a measured but firm response to an administration she believes is missing the point entirely.

Actress Holly Robinson Peete, whose son has autism, slammed Trump’s baseless claims connecting Tylenol to the condition. (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

‘He Has No Freakin Idea What He’s Talking About’: Holly Robinson Peete Slams RFK Jr. for Claiming Autistic Kids Won’t Succeed or ‘Pay Taxes’

On Monday, Sept. 22, the president announced that the FDA would issue warnings to doctors about recommending acetaminophen during pregnancy, stating the medication is linked to a “very increased risk of autism” in children.

🚨BREAKING: Trump and RFK Jr just warned pregnant women to stop using Tylenol; claiming it causes autism.



This is your new Surgeon General, brought to you by a guy who once told people to inject bleach.



Science is about to be replaced with conspiracy at the federal level. pic.twitter.com/wP8hZnwH7C — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) September 22, 2025

Standing alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump declared, “Don’t take Tylenol. Don’t take it. Fight like hell not to take it.”

The announcement immediately drew criticism from health experts who note there’s no definitive scientific evidence supporting such claims, with acetaminophen long considered the safest pain relief option for expectant mothers.

For Peete, whose son RJ was diagnosed with autism at age 3, Trump’s proclamation felt like another chapter in a familiar story of misplaced blame.

“For far too long, mothers have been unfairly blamed for their children’s autism,” the actress stated, before warning people not to be “distracted by all of these causation theories and breaking news shiny press conferences.”

Through her HollyRod Foundation, which assists families dealing with Parkinson’s disease and autism, Peete emphasized what truly matters.

“Whatever they want us to believe causes autism doesn’t change the fact that there are so many families that just need help, compassion, understanding, programs, interventions, access to diagnosis, inclusive employment, independent living support, and most importantly access to healthcare,” she wrote.

The foundation’s work reflects her belief that energy should focus on solutions rather than theories about causation.

Her message resonated with followers who appreciated her direct approach.

“I know THAT is RIGHT Mrs Peete!!!” one supporter commented, while another added, “I totally agree. People need help and they are making this into a show.”

The sentiment reflected a broader frustration with political theater overshadowing practical needs.

One follower didn’t mince words about the administration: “This man is a dangerous distraction…” Another chimed in, “He just be making stuff up and not caring about the real people he impacts. Just a bunch of fake news.”

Medical professionals also pushed back against the claims first presented by the Secretary of Health and Human Services earlier this month.

Dr. Nish Patel of the California Pacific Medical Center tweeted her frustration, saying, “You’ve got to be s-tting me. This is a slap in the face to every woman who has ever been pregnant. How dare RFK Jr. target mothers with fear and misinformation? There is no proven link between Tylenol use in pregnancy and autism.”

She emphasized that acetaminophen remains one of the few safe medications available during pregnancy, calling the announcement “reckless fearmongering” rather than legitimate public health guidance.

Peete’s advocacy stems from personal experience with harmful rhetoric about autism.

In April 2025, she strongly criticized RFK Jr. after he claimed autistic children “destroy families” and would “never pay taxes” or “hold a job.”

Those comments particularly stung because they echoed the “never day” she experienced when RJ was first diagnosed. A developmental pediatrician had listed everything her 3-year-old would supposedly never achieve, from speaking to living independently.

Today, RJ works for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his tenth season as a club attendant, pays taxes, and recently moved into his own apartment. Peete’s pride in his accomplishments directly contradicts Kennedy’s dire predictions.

“My 27-year-old son with autism didn’t ‘destroy our family’—he gave us purpose and unity… oh, and he pays taxes,” she had responded to Kennedy’s earlier remarks.

The actress also carries the weight of past encounters with the president’s character, years before he became one of the most powerful men in the world.

This history adds layers to her current criticism of his administration’s handling of autism issues.

Peete’s response to the Tylenol controversy reflects her broader philosophy: focus on supporting families rather than creating new sources of guilt and worry.

Her message to mothers emphasized that “your child’s autism is not your fault,” while calling for practical assistance through proper funding, accessible health care, and inclusive employment opportunities.

In a political landscape often dominated by sensational claims, her voice offers both personal authority and compassionate advocacy for a community that deserves better than becoming fodder for press conferences.