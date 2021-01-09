’Wait a Damn Min… Didn’t She Just Have Her Baby Days Ago’: Fans Overlook Keyshia Ka’oir’s Birthday Post After They Notice Her Post-Baby Body

Keyshia Ka’oir’s celebratory post got sidetracked when her snapback game became the topic of conversation on Jan. 6 after she posted photos from her impromptu shoot in honor of her 36th birthday. The model gave birth on Dec. 23.

Ka’oir, who sported a Louis Vuitton dress with matching heels, accessorized her ensemble with a colorful Birkin bag and a string of diamond jewelry as she displayed what fans deemed was a tiny physique. In the caption she included her astrological sign and her date of birth. “It’s a bad b-tchhhh bday 1/6 #MrsDavis#CapricornTingz”

As some fans wished the star a happy birthday, others were astounded by how quickly her physical appearance changed.

Keyshia Ka’oir’s post-baby body becomes the spotlight of her birthday post as fans focus on her thin figure weeks following the birth of her baby son. @keyshiakaoir/Instagram

“Wait a damn min… Didn’t she just have her baby days ago.”

“Had a baby where? 😭😍🔥”

“Yess you snapped back fast 😍.”

“Omg. The after baby look is amazing. Happy b day. ❤️.”

“Whew spit dat baby out, built better than this young gyals🙏🏽.”

Keyshia Ka’oir. (Photo: @keyshiakaoir/Instagram)

The following day, Ka’oir shared a post showing off her extravagant gifts from her husband, rapper Gucci Mane. The upload showcased a “rare find” Birkin bag, an iced-out diamond watch, and diamond studs. The doting wife thanked Gucci for spoiling her and informed her followers she gained her slim figure two weeks after giving birth to her baby boy. “WOW! Thank u hubby @laflare1017 I LOVE U😍#January6thBDAY #2weeksAfterGivingBirth”

Several fans praised the couple. One wrote how they loved the pair’s union and how much they blossomed as a family.

“I LOVE IT not only the beautiful gifts but how beautifully your family has blossomed, with God all things are possible 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽.”

Another mentioned they adored how the couple treated each other, and jokingly suggested they wanted to something much larger than the smaller gifts. “Love how y’all treat each other, but it gotta get boring at some point… like damn sis, can we see the yacht y’all bought or something 🤣🤣🤣 I’m sure y’all can make it look like drakes by far 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Ka’oir’s lavish gifts don’t stop there. The 36-year-old recently announced she was given $1 million by the “Wake in the Sky” rapper for a “push present” following their son’s birth last month.