Keyshia Ka’oir Accused of Being ‘Tone Deaf’ After Claiming Gucci Mane Gave Her $1 Million as Her ‘Push Present’

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are still basking in the joy of welcoming their first child together, a baby boy named Ice Davis. For the special moment and in recognition of a gesture practiced by some in which the newborn’s father gifts the mother something for giving birth, the Atlanta rapper gave his wife a lump sum of $1 million, she claimed on social media.

As extravagant as the token of appreciation may have been for such an ordinary event, many folks online slammed the couple for sharing that piece of information.

On Monday, Jan. 4, Keyshia took to her Instagram story and wrote, “My husband just gave me $1M for my push present.” She added, “WTH!!! @laflare1017.”

News of Gucci’s supposed gift made its way around several social media platforms, including The Shade Room, where folks were very vocal about their distaste of the rapper’s purported gift idea. One Twitter user wrote, “Cash is a really weird and impersonal present to give as a push present.”

Many other detractors claimed that the gift didn’t count, considering that the two are married, so the money would already belong to her in theory. “I take it they have separate accounts being as though they are ‘married,’” a commenter said.

One Instagram user commented underneath a screenshot of Keyshia’s post, “🤔But they live in the same household so is it really a gift? Or transfer of funds.”

“These celebrities with the constanttt flexing in the middle of a pandemic are… tone deaf,” a another expressed. One more critic wrote, “Imagine bragging about money and material items during a worldwide pandemic when people are struggling.” They added, “We all know you have money 🥴🙄 I’m starting to hate ‘celebrities.’”

Gucci and Keyshia welcomed Ice just two days before Christmas. Both have kids from previous relationships. Keyshia has two daughters and a son. Meanwhile, Gucci has one son. Throughout her pregnancy, Keyshia kept her fans entertained with numerous photos of herself and her growing baby bump.

One of her most breathtaking looks featured the former video vixen cradling her belly in a white cutout gown with a deep V-Cut. She shared the photo on her Instagram page with the caption “so angelic.”