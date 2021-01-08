Report: Rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black in Line for President Trump’s Pardons

As President Donald J. Trump closes out what has been nothing short of a chaotic presidency, he is making sure some of his closest buddies are getting pardoned for any crimes they have committed in the past.

His list of those on the receiving end has been controversial. Members include Roger Joseph Stone, who was convicted of obstruction and witness tampering, Paul J Manafort, whose charges include bank fraud, and Charles Kushner, father to his son-in-law Jared Kushner. Kushner senior served 14 months in federal prison for fraud and filing statements, and retaliating against a witness. Now, two more figures are reportedly joining that list—rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.

(L-R): Lil Wayne, Kodak Black Photo: @liltunechi/Instagram @kodakblack/Instagram

On Thursday, Jan. 7, Bloomberg reported that Trump is considering pardoning Wayne. Last year, the New Orleans native posed for a photo with Trump, which garnered him significant backlash from fans and the Black community. In December, Wayne pled guilty in federal district court for illegally possessing a loaded, gold-plated handgun while traveling to Florida on a private plane in 2019.

A decision will be made during a sentencing hearing slated for Jan. 28. If convicted, he could serve up to 10 years in jail. The “A Milli” emcee previously served eight months in jail in New York after being convicted of criminal possession of a weapon.

Meanwhile, Kodak Black is looking to obtain a pass from Trump as well. In 2019, the “Roll in Peace” rapper was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on federal weapons charges. Kodak, born Dieuson Octave, admitted to lying on a background-check form while purchasing multiple firearms. Two of the weapons were later found by authorities at crime scenes, including one with Kodak’s fingerprints and a live round in the chamber that had been used to fire at a “rival rap artist,” the New York Times reported.

In September 2020, the Florida rapper had reportedly filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons after he claimed he was being mistreated at Big Sandy Penitentiary in Inez, Kentucky, where he is currently serving out his 46-month sentence. The rapper asked Trump to commute his sentence, to no avail, as Kodak remains in prison to this day.

President Trump plans to announce the pardons on what is likely to be his final day in office, Jan. 19.