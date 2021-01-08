‘He Is Still Not Holding Himself Accountable’: Andy Cohen Addresses ‘RHOP’ Reunion Backlash and Blames It on Editing

There had been a lot of finger-pointing going on during the three-part season 5 reunion of the “Real Housewives of Potomac,” including a couple pointed at Bravo boss Andy Cohen.

Following the epic showdowns between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard and that of Monique and her husband Chris Samuels versus Gizelle Bryant, many accused Andy, the shows’ moderator, of being biased and leaning in favor of Candiace. His remarks about Monique and Chris’ finances helped fuel those accusations.

During a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live” with guests Rachel Lindsey and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” newbie Drew Sidora, Andy addressed the backlash he received and gave viewers an insight into what he claimed took place.

Andy asked Rachel, who apparently is a big fan of the show, “Were you furious with me like everyone else was at my reunion hosting?” To which the former “Bachelorette” responded, “I wasn’t furious. That’s not the right word. I did think you were more on Candiace’s side than Monique’s.” She continued, “You were a little bit … You held her feet to the fire more than …”

Andy admitted that he received the same criticism quite a bit and that he was trying to push for the reunion to be four parts. “I really talked to Candiace, a lot, about her role in this, and the fact that really people think that, a lot of people think that she provoked it, and she said ‘drag me.’ And we talked about that in relation to what Kenya and Porsha went through, and I don’t think enough of that made it in the show, clearly, so there you go,” the executive producer explained. He added, “I know a lot of people were very upset.”

Rachel expressed that she understood how the lack of footage played a role in how Andy appeared to be more on Candiace’s side, but critics online were reluctant to take his word for it.

