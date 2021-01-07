SMH: Four Men are Arrested for Attempted Burglary of Dr. Dre’s Home During His Hospitalization for a Brain Aneurysm

Four suspects have been detained after attempting to burglarize the home of legendary producer Dr. Dre, multiple outlets reported. The news comes just one day after it was announced that the 55-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital after suffering from a brain aneurysm Monday night, Jan. 4.

Los Angeles Police Department officer Lizeth Lomeli told NBC News that around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities responded to an attempted burglary report. Suspects were said to have been seen “coming over a hill” near the 12700 block of Charon Road in the hills above Brentwood.

Dr. Dre Photo @drdre/Instagram

Authorities initially believed the suspects might have been targeting Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ home in the area. However, investigators later determined that the mansion, previously owned by NFL star Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen, was the actual target.

Surveillance cameras spotted an SUV that was believed to be involved. Inside the suspects’ vehicle, investigators say they found a backpack full of burglary tools, saws and crowbars. Officer Lomeli revealed that after a “short pursuit,” four people were arrested and taken into custody in Pacific Palisades. Their identities have not yet been made public, but an investigation is ongoing.

Rapper 50 Cent, who had previously sent his well wishes to the rap mogul, reacted to news of the attempted burglary in a now-deleted post, stating, “Damn so everybody trying rob dre at once.” The Queens rapper’s comment was presumably in reference to Dre’s ongoing tumultuous divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Nicole Young. Young filed for divorce in June 2020 after 24 years of marriage.

While the former NWA member hasn’t spoken on the failed break-in, he did, however, take to his Instagram page to update fans on his health following the shocking news.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” the rapper, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, wrote. He continued, “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

As of late, the “Nuthin’ But A G Thang” rapper is still recovering in the Intensive Care Unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where medical professionals are trying to determine the cause of his internal bleeding.