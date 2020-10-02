Dr. Dre Says Wife’s Spousal Support Claim Is ‘Wrath of an Angry Person’ and He Already Pays for Everything, Wins Latest Court Battle

“Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.” At least that’s the defense music mogul Dr. Dre is using to shut down his estranged wife Nicole Young’s $2 million monthly spousal support claim. According to Dre, he already pays for everything anyway.

“This all seems like the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers,” Dre said in legal documents cited by TMZ.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Dr. Dre attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)

In the documents, TMZ reported Dre said Young is well taken care. He alleges Young lives in “his Malibu home” valued between $20 to $25 million, has weekly meals prepared by his private chef and freely uses her AmEx Centurion Black Card, on which she spends up to $350,000 per month.

Dre also accused Young of taking $400,000 from the business account of one of their companies and said he offered to pay her attorneys an extra $350,000 this year. TMZ reported Young’s attorneys are seeking $5 million for their services.

Young filed the spousal support claim in early September, breaking down her expenses to include: $900,000 on entertainment, $135,000 on clothes, $125,000 on charitable contributions, $100,000 on the mortgage, $60,000 on education, $20,000 for email and phone services and $10,000 for laundry and cleaning.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, a judge agreed with some of Dre’s statement, denying Young request for $1.5 million for various expenses including security, TMZ reported. Young said she’s been receiving death threats and didn’t want to retain the security company Dre pays for already because they are under Dre’s control.

The judge wasn’t convinced as Dre’s attorney Laura Wasser told him Dre is still willing to pay for Young’s expenses, including security. The judge did say Young could hire a security firm of her choosing as long as they didn’t cost more than the one Dre is currently paying for.

Young’s attorneys also filed a motion to move up the hearing over the $5 million in attorney’s fees they are requesting Dre pay from January to this month, but that was also denied.

News of the couple’s split broke when Young filed for divorce from Dre in June after 24 years of marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason.

Since then the couple’s messy breakup has made multiple headlines. Their 19-year-old daughter, Truly Young, even got into a public spat with 50 Cent after he made disparaging remarks about Nicole.

When news of Young’s spousal support claim went viral, 50 posted a screenshot of an article on the subject to Instagram with the caption, “These b—-es be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a month.”

“Haha… Coming from an ugly, washed up, early 2000s rapper who filed for bankruptcy and is only envious of my family’s wealth and lifestyle. Have fun spending the rest of your savings on steroids. F–k you,” Truly commented under 50’s Instagram post.

Truly also took to her Instagram Story to further criticize 50’s “blatant misogyny and disrespect” of her mother. She added what his name calling was “unforgivable” and he was a “low-life and disgusting” person.

True to form, 50 trolled her and laughed it off when he responded. “Dr. Dre’s daughter just told me to shut the f—k up. LOL,” 50 said in the caption under a picture of him looking intently at his cellphone.

The courts have yet to determine whether Nicole and Dre’s prenup is valid. Dre claims they have one, but Young has challenged him in court, saying he tore it up two years into their marriage.

“Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me,” Young said. “Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement, and that it was null and void.”