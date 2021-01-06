‘I’m Doing Great and Getting Excellent Care’: Dr. Dre Shares an Update on His Health Following His Hospitalization for a Brain Aneurysm

Legendary hip-hop producer Dr. Dre revealed that he is doing “great” and will be “back home soon” following an emergency hospitalization after he reportedly suffered a brain aneurysm.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” the 55-year-old Compton native wrote on his Instagram page late Tuesday night on Jan. 5. He continued, “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Dr. Dre Photo: @drdre/Instagram

TMZ, which first broke the story, reported that the Grammy Award-winning rapper was taken by ambulance on Monday, Jan. 4, to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.

The media outlet later reported that Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, was undergoing multiple tests on Tuesday, but was in stable condition.

Fans and peers across social media platforms shared their thoughts and prayers and wished the rapper a speedy recovery, including rapper Redman who wrote, “GOD IS GOOD BIG BRO!! I DEFINTELY PUT IN THE WORD TO THE ALMIGHTY HIMSELF.. AND HE ANSWERED…LOOK AT GOD !!”

Rapper Busta Rhymes also left a heartfelt message for Dre, saying, “YOU ARE ARE GOD TO ALL OF US IN THIS CULTURE WE CALL HIP HOP AND EVERY OTHER GENRE OF MUSIC PERIOD!!!” He added, “WHOEVER DARES TO DISAGREE/DEBATE/TALK TO WHATEVER SUPREME BEING THAT YOU WORSHIP!!!!! I’M DONE TALKIN’!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” “Dre, we are praying for your continued health & strength. 🙏🏽,” an Instagram user commented underneath Dre’s recent post.

50 Cent, whose career blew up in part thanks to Dre, expressed his sentiments on social media: “get well dre, 🤦‍♂️Stress kills relax,” 😳.

Dre has endured a rough couple of months in terms of his personal life. The former NWA member is currently in a tumultuous divorce process with his estranged wife, Nicole Young.

Young filed for divorce in June 2020 after 24 years of marriage. She cited irreconcilable difference as the reason. The former couple shares two children, 23-year-old son Truice and 19-year-old daughter Truly Young. Dre reportedly has five other children from past relationships, including Andre Young Jr., La Tanya Danielle Young, Curtis Young, Marcel Young and Tyra Young.