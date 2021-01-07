‘Heiress Is Zonnique’s Twin’: Fans Point Out the Resemblance Between Zonnique and Heiress After Tiny Posts Throwback Video

Tiny Harris is letting her fans know that both of her daughters have been singing since their preteen years. On Jan. 5, she uploaded a throwback video on Instagram of her eldest daughter, Zonnique Pullins, and Pullins’ childhood best friend Jazmine Robinson lip synching passionately to Tamar Braxton’s 2000 song “If You Don’t Wanna Love Me.”

Her caption reads, “My babies been bout this 💩 for a long time now!! @zonniquejailee @jazmine were too cute!! @heiressdharris coming for y’all tho!! 👑🥰.”

Toddler Zonnique Pullins and mom Tiny Harris. (Photo: @zonniquejailee/Instagram)

There were multiple things fans talked about in regards to the clip such as the song choice and the facial expressions of Pullins and Robinson. Another thing many of them mentioned is the striking resemblance between young Pullins and her little sister Heiress Harris.

One said, “Nique look just like Heiress in this video” and another person agreed, writing, “Heiress is Zonnique’s twin.”

Many other fans couldn’t help but comment on how fervently Robinson was singing the song.

A fan wrote, “Baby Jaz is serious! That pointing just took me out!”

Someone else said, “Omg Zonnique is so cute and Jazmin is feelin it in her soul lol.”

While many people continued to discuss the video, Pullins decided to respond to her mom’s caption. The 24-year-old wrote, “lolll Heiress already took the throne!!”

Heiress is only 4 years old, and already she has captured fans’ hearts with her voice. A few days before Christmas Eve, she was getting a vocal lesson from North Carolina native singer Annie Tracy. Tracy began the lesson by explaining what it means to harmonize a song and teaching Heiress what note to hit when singing the verse “you’ll go down in history” in the popular Christmas Carol “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Fans cheered her on and even declared her “a star.”

Heiress Harris and Tiny Harris. (@majorgirl/Instagram)

Tiny welcomed her daughter in 2016 with her husband Atlanta rapper T.I. Harris. Together they have three children, two sons and a daughter. T.I. has two more sons and another daughter from previous relationships, while Tiny had Pullins in 1996 during a previous relationship.