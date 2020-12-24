‘Heiress Is a Star’: T.I. and Tiny’s Daughter Steals the Show After Learning to Sing In Harmony

It’s getting closer and closer to Christmas, and T.I. and Tiny’s daughter Heiress Harris is getting her voice prepared to sing Christmas carols for the holidays. On a Dec. 20 Instagram video, Heiress steals the hearts of fans as she learns how to harmonize the song “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” from a singer by the name of Annie Tracy.

The video begins with Tracy excitedly telling Heiress that she has a “good idea” for the ending of the song. Heiress curiously asks, “What?”

(L-R) Heiress and Tiny (Photo: @heiressdharris/Instagram)

After asking the 4-year-old if she knows “what harmonizing is” and Heiress responding

“no,” Tracy explains that harmonizing is “when you sing a note and I sing a different note, but it’s in the same chord and it sounds magical when we sing it together.”

The Wilmington, North Carolina, native proceeds with the vocal lesson by telling Heiress to sing the verse “you’ll go down in history” in one note while she sings it in another. Tracy cheerfully squeals whenever Heiress successfully harmonizes, and they practice it a few times throughout the almost 6-minute video before singing the entire Christmas song together. In the end, they try to harmonize once more before they go on what Heiress called a “tickle break.”

The 2014 “The Voice” auditioner wrote a heartfelt message about her special moment with Heiress in the caption. “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer”💕I never thought I’d find someone who gets as excited about singing & music as me 😫 @heiressdharris I am so proud of how hard you’ve been working on your singing!!! Thanks for staying up so late to rehearse with me & for being my little music soulmate. @majorgirl @troubleman31 💕💕💕,” she said.

Tracy was not the only one proud of T.I. and Tiny’s youngest daughter. Fans were also highly impressed with Heiress’ voice and ability to learn so quickly.

One said, “Heiress is a star ⭐️ calling it now.”

Another added, “Wow I’m just amazed at her comprehension skills.”

“She’s the cutest kid in Hollywood!!! I swear,” said someone else.

It’s not clear whether Tracy is Heiress’ official vocal coach, but the idea of her having one wouldn’t be too far-fetched, since Heiress is always singing and seems to have a voice that is developing nicely. Some fans have already said that they can imagine Heiress following the footsteps of her mother, who was a member of the ’90s R&B group Xscape.