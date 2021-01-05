‘You Was Giving the Boat Driver a Lil Show’: Porsha Williams Lives Her Best Life During Turks and Caicos Vacation

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star Porsha Williams is starting her new year off with a dose of fun and freedom.

Although she wasn’t focused on driving the boat like Megan Thee Stallion taught us, Williams, 39, clearly was having a ball as she danced all by herself during a boat ride while vacationing in Turks and Caicos.

Porsha Williams enjoys her vacation. Photo: @porsha4real/Instagram

In a Jan. 4 Instagram video, Williams showed herself letting her inner joy pour out as she held a glass of bubbly while showing off her moves and recently chopped ‘do in a bright-colored swimsuit with a multicolored cover-up. “2021 Free to be Me🛥🌊 #ThePursuitOfPorsha #PorshaWilliams,” she captioned her video, referencing her upcoming first book release in her hashtag.

“The Pursuit of Porsha” is set to be published in September 2021, and will be a memoir of Williams’ life, including momentous and memorable life events throughout her life thus far. “Putting yourself out there in these times can be both a blessing and curse,” Williams said of her book in a statement, according to People. “I want to share the real me and my story here, including both my trials as well as my many blessings.”

Aiming to show her depth beyond what’s seen on her social media pages and in front of cameras, Williams admitted she’s excited to share her “journey of passion, faith, and discovery.”

Fans loved seeing the carefree “RHOA” star appearing to be reinvigorated and full of life at the top of a new year.

“Porsha would be such a lit friend to have 😍🔥,” gushed a follower.

“I loveeeeeeeeeee youuuuu and your free-ness too boo!!!” a second exclaimed. “You give me so much life!!! We gone turn up together one day I’m sure lol.”

“One thang bout @porsha4real she gon be happy and live her life PERIODT🤷🏽‍♀️ I love to see it too❤️💯,” a third remarked.

“Be free queen!!!” wrote a fourth fan, encouragingly.

“You was giving the boat driver a lil show,” peeped a fifth. “He looked so happy lol”

As the drama continues to unfold on the latest season of “RHOA,” it looks like Porsha is remaining focused on her own happiness and living in the present for the time being.