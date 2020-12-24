‘He’s Here!’: Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane Announce the Arrival of Their First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir, who have welcomed their first child together on Wednesday, Dec. 23. Ka’oir took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the news to friends and fans with another maternity photo.

“He’s here!!!!!!!!!! ICE DAVIS🧊 12/23/20 7lbs #ThankYouLord OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT👶,” she wrote.

Gucci Mane announces the birth of his son. @laflare/Instagram

Gucci Mane made his own post announcing the arrival of his new bundle of joy.

He said, “My wife just gave me a 7lb 1 oz baby boy his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you MrsDavis ❤️🏹🥶 he’s here!!!!!!!”

People celebrated in Gucci and Ka’oir’s comments writing variations of “Congratulations” and noted that the newborn is a Capricorn.

Others were surprised at how fast it seemed Ka’oir had her baby since she first announced that she was pregnant.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir from earlier in her pregnancy. (Photo: @laflare1017/Instagram)

One fan said, “It’s been 9 months already wtf” and another added, “That was fast I think you had the fastest pregnancy lol congratulations.”

It might appear to fans that the birth of the Davis’ child was quick because when Gucci, born Radrick Delantic Davis, informed fans that Kaoir was pregnant, she was already a few months along and had a nice sized belly.

Gucci, 40, and Ka’oir, 35, have had it in their plans to have a child together and in August 2019 Kaoir manifested not only the pregnancy but also the gender of her then-future child.

She tweeted, “I think it’s time I get off birth control & have us the cutest lil baby boy.”

People are already asking to see pictures of the baby, but there is uncertainty about whether they will keep their child hidden from the world for a bit. Both Gucci and Ka’oir have children from previous relationships. Gucci has one son, and Ka’oir has two daughters and a son that they currently almost never post on social media. According to the mother of four, it is because “I don’t need the kids in the limelight. I don’t want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children.”

However, Ka’oir and Gucci have both posted pictures of their baby from their ultrasound, so there is hope that they may show him and the other children off one day.