‘Eugene Done Lost Some Inches Too’: ‘M2M’ Star Toya Bush-Harris Shares New Snapshot with Husband Eugene Harris, Fans Gush Over the Couple’s Weight Transformation

Toya Bush-Harris and her husband, Eugene Harris, started 2021 on the right note by participating in a “21-day fast.” Bush-Harris revealed the news as she uploaded a new image of the couple on Jan. 2.

In the photo, the pair were dressed to the nines as the mother of three wore a shimmery gold dress, and Eugene sported a black suit with a burgundy neck scarf. The “Married to Medicine” star captioned the post, “Walking into 2021 locked and loaded… While we take the next 21 days to Fast & Pray.” She added the pair are putting their faith in God for all that’s to come this year.

Toya Bush-Harris claims she and husband Eugene Harris are participating in a 21-day fast. @toyabusharris/Instagram

“We are believing God for an Amazing Manifestation of his Greatness in our marriage, family, faith, and finances! Watch God Work!!!” Many fans complimented the couple’s slimmer physiques.

“You guys look incredible! 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

“Cmon tennis fitness BODY!!! Happy New Year Harris Family!!! 👏🏿💪🏿🔥”

“Eugene done lost some inches too I see!!! Ok Eugene”

“Even the husband looking slim they ready 👍🏼”

“Dr. Eugene looking real good!!! Toya you stay fire sis!!! 😍”

In November, the “M2M” star pinned three followers’ comments to combat the negative weight-loss backlash she received after asking fans to help her decide what shoe to wear with her ruffled ensemble.

One fan wrote how other people should mind their business in response to women’s weight. “When a woman has some fat, oh, you are big. When she loses weight, oh, you are skinny. People need to mind their business.”

Another claimed envy could be the motive behind the hurtful comments she received regarding her weight. “I’m lost what’s with the negative comments. I haven’t been following her long, but this is crazy. Is it envy? Please tell me this is not all prompted due to her loving her family and life. Is it that painful to watch?”

An Instagram user pointed out why Bush-Harris looked incredibly thin was because of the oversized dress. “It’s the dress… snd guys the weight on the previous season was her being waaay bigger thn her normal frame. Y’all use to seeing her big boned. Look at her seasons from the start, she was more petite.”

In the past, the 44-year-old has credited tennis and hours-long workouts for her weight loss success.