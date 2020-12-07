‘Wow That Waist’: ‘M2M’ Star Toya Bush-Harris Stuns Fans with Her Slim Figure

Bravo TV’s “Married to Medicine” reality star Toya Bush-Harris is a brick house, and the mother of two uploaded a sultry photo letting her fans know that she’s still all that and a bag of chips on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The 44-year-old rocked a glittery appliquéd top with puffy sleeves, a matching mask, and black leather pants that showcased her tight waist. Her ombre hair rested perfectly on one shoulder, and fans loved the look, which garnered the television personality over 12,000 likes.

“Married to Medicine” reality star Toya Bush-Harris is flaunting her curves in a new fashion post. @toyabushharris/Instagram

“They Better hurry up & cure Covid… This Mask Game is gettin’ serious!” Bush-Harris captioned the photo. “@pink_lucy_official Is such a talent! Thank you for this cute Look!!!” she added.

Bush-Harris’ recent fashion flick was met with tons of compliments from her fans in the comments section.

“YAAASSS BODY ODY ODY 🔥🔥🔥.”

“Body is EVERYTHING 😍😍😍.”

“Sweetheart, you have the most beautiful eyes in the world, and I love your CURVES 🌹❤️.”

“Wow, that waist 🔥.”

“Girl … your booooodddyyyy!!! 🔥🔥🔥.”

“Snatched for the Gods.”

Reality diva Toya Bush-Harris reveals her fitness routine in a new fashion post. @toyabushharris/Instagram

Fans continued to ask Bush-Harris for the secret to her curvy physique. In another photo posted to her page on Sunday, Dec. 6, while in her closet, she answered fans’ questions about how she reached her body goals.

“When a solid 2hr. work out (4-5 days a week) and Cute corset come together!”

The author also hashtagged #tennis, a sport she enjoys playing, as shown on her Instagram profile. In January 2019, the wife of Dr. Eugene Harris made a post to her page telling fans that she was going to start her health and fitness journey while embracing her curves.

“For years, I’ve prayed on being a skinny girl! 2019!!! I’m praying for Peace of Mind when it comes to my thickness! I am going to embrace my curves!!!” Bush-Harris wrote. “Not hide my Big o’l Butt and Continue to hit the gym, eat healthy, but Love Me For ME!!!!”

It looks like the Bravo TV reality star kept her word, because her results are superb.