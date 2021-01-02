‘You Look TF GOOOOOOOOD’: Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Her Luscious Thigh In High-Split Skirt in Couple Pic with Fiancé

Former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” reality diva Joseline Hernandez brought in the new year with her fiancé Robin “DJ Balistic Beats” Ingouma, and the dynamic duo were serving looks. Hernandez uploaded a flick of herself and her bae on Saturday, Jan. 2, styling and profiling for New Year’s.

The mother of one rocked a strapless lime green dress that showed off her toned abs and entire right thigh. Hernandez, 34, paired her look with a diamond bracelet, earrings, and silver appliquéd stilettos.

Ingouma, 36, sported a more toned-down look with a white turtleneck sweater, black slacks, dress shoes, and a chain.

Hernandez captioned the photo with heart eyes, and her fans felt the same way about the couple’s photo.

Former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” reality star Joseline Hernandez with fiancé Robin “DJ Balistic Beats” Ingouma. @joseline/Instagram

“Power couple 🔥.”

“💜 You two together. Balistic is such a good match for you. Best wishes to you both in 2021.”

“Love you altogether ❤ ; you deserve happiness ❤️.”

Fans also fawned over Hernandez’s fashion choice for her New Year going-out ’fit.

“You look TF GOOOOOOOOD!!! 👏🏽🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“Love the outfit and the color light 😍 green❣️.”

Hernandez and Ingouma brought in 2021 with “Love & Hip Hop New York” reality star Rah Ali and “Growing Up Hip Hop” television personality Angela Simmons. Hernandez shared a video of herself dancing with Simmons and Rah Ali on a yacht. The three ladies posed for a kissing photo with two other ladies.

Joseline Hernandez, Rah Ali, Angela Simmons, and two other women party it up for New Year’s Eve on a yacht. @joseline/Instagram

“HAPPY HEALTHY WEALTHY AND BLESSED NEW YEAR TO ALL😍😍😍 I had a great time with my Fave @Rah_Ali ❤️❤️❤️❤️ And @AngelaSimmons. Thanks for having us😘😘😘,” “The Puerto Rican Princess” captioned the post.

In another video, Hernandez stared into the camera for a while before Ingouma kissed her on the head. Then, she kissed him on the cheek, with the couple sharing a romantic kiss soon afterward as the crowd in the background began to count down to 2021.

It looks as though both Hernandez and Ingouma still plan to tie the knot, but a wedding date has yet to be announced. The couple’s love affair was made official on social media in early 2019.

In 2020, Ingouma proposed to Hernandez on the season finale of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” and the reality diva was proud to let fans know she was off the market in a risqué bikini photo post on April 12, 2020.

“I’m Getting Married Bishhhhhh,” she captioned the photo. “I ❤️ you @BalisticBeats Thank you, Everyone, for congratulating me on my engagement ❤️❤️.”

Hernandez formerly was in a relationship with “LHHATL” star Stevie J. The two share a daughter, Bonnie Bella, whom they welcomed in 2016.