‘That Mofo Fizz Over There In the Corner Sleeping While Ur In Pain’?: Fans Slam Lil Fizz After Moniece Slaughter Shares Video of Her In Labor with Their Son

Reality star and mommy Moniece Slaughter is gearing up to celebrate her son Kamron David Frédéric’s 11th birthday. In his honor, she paid a special tribute on her social media page.

On Tuesday, Dec. 29, the “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” star took to her Instagram page to share a clip on what appeared to be the day she gave birth to her son. Moniece was seen dressed in a hospital gown in the video, breathing heavily, presumably from labor pains. Her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, Lil Fizz, could also be seen lying in a corner, yawning.

“In 10 days bean will be 11! My ponytail tho 😩😂,” the reality star captioned the post. While Moniece might’ve been sharing the video in hopes of reflecting on the painful yet precious moment leading up to her son’s birth, her fans, however, were more focused on Fizz’s actions or, better yet, lack thereof.

One online user commented, “Wait….that mofo Fizz over there in the corner sleeping while ur in pain???” They added, “Oh hell no!!! Get ur a– up!!!” Another person wrote, “I wouldve cursed him tf out and woke him up. I’m due in February and if my man even thinks he’s gonna sleep while im in pain I’m throwing water on him 🙄.”

“Fizzle pop been useless since the day of the birth 😭😭 pokin his head up and layin back down 🤦🏾‍♀️,” a third expressed. A fourth person stated, “But fizz better not ever try to come for you on tv again after I see this he was better off staying his yellow ass home.”

Moniece and Lil Fizz’s relationship has been tumultuous, and viewers of the popular VH1 reality show got the opportunity to see much of their drama play out on screen. The songstress has often accused the R&B singer of disrespecting her in public.

In the past, the former B2K band member has refused to have a co-parenting relationship with Moniece for the sake of their son and seemingly made light of her mental health issues along with his former girlfriend, Apryl Jones. However, Fizz has maintained and explained on season six of “LHHH” that he didn’t want to speak to the mother of his child because of the extra drama that follows her.