‘They Both Weak AF’: Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones Slammed for Seemingly Making Light of Moniece Slaughter’s Mental Health

It seems Lil Fizz and his girlfriend Apryl Jones are once again under fire for smack talking about Fizz’s ex-girlfriend Moniece Slaughter.

Slaughter recently announced on the show’s reunion special that she was leaving “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” for good after struggling with her mental health. Earlier this year, the mother of one claimed she suffered from a severe case of depression, which apparently had to do with the “toxic” nature of the show.

Apryl Jones
(From left) Moniece Slaughter, Lil Fizz, Apryl Jones. (Photos: @monieceslaughter/Instagram, @airfizzo/Instagram, @aprylsjones/Instagram)

Despite Slaughter bidding her farewell to her co-stars, Fizz, the father of her 9-year-old son Kamron, and Jones doesn’t believe Slaughter will be able to stay gone from the show.

“Moniece is saying that this is her last season … but I don’t believe anything that Moniece says,” Jones told VH1 producers in an “LHH” Instagram Story posted earlier this week. “I believe she will come back. I believe that eventually one day she’s going to need the check because she has nothing else going on. Moniece talks a lot.”

Fizz also elaborated on the mother of his son departing from the show, saying, “Moniece has nothing going on. If she’s allowed to come back then she will. But if network is done and over her then this is her last season.”

Many viewers and fans felt Fizz and Jones weren’t taking Slaughter’s “LHH” departure and mental health issues seriously.

“Fizzle pop and his snake act like they wanna see Mo fail smh 😫. Damn mental illness is no joke and they act like they don’t care”

“They both weak af but fizz by far the weakest link. Moniece needs the break away because of toxicity like this. They are feeding off of her to remain relevant.”

“Yo bm said she need a break for her mental health & you laughing G? I’ll beat Apryl and Fizz asss”

“Messy and shady smh. And what does both of them have? No tour for one and no singing career for the other like what the hate 🤦🏽‍♀️🙃”

Slaughter caught wind of both Fizz and Jones’ comments and responded in a now deleted IG post, “Merry Christmas b–ch boy be clear! I wasn’t fired! I have fulfilled my contractual obligation of 7 seasons! Do not make me have to come out of early retirement strictly to go one more round wit you and yo b–ch!”

Jones and Fizz have yet to reply to Slaughter’s response, but it’s clear the trio won’t be making amends anytime soon.

