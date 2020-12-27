‘I Think I’m Going to be Called Zaza’: Tiny Harris Says She Doesn’t Want to be Called Grandma

Tiny Harris revealed on Dec. 22 during her appearance on Fox Soul’s “The Mix” that she wants her granddaughter to call her one of the two alternative names she selected instead of grandma. The 45-year-old was a guest co-host alongside her husband, rapper T.I. “Tip” Harris while her daughter — T.I.’s stepdaughter — and Zonnique Pullins was on maternity leave.

Tiny told the show’s hosts on mark 1:30 that she would prefer to be called “Zaza” or “Honey,” given that Tiny characterizes as her own age as young. “I think I’m going to be called Zaza. It’s cute. And if it’s not Zaza, I’m gonna go with Honey. So it’s gonna be one of the two.”

Zonnique Pullins and Tiny Harris. (Photo: @zonniquejailee/Instagram)

T.I. shared a different opinion regarding his name. The rapper, who joined his wife later in the show, felt that he and the new baby would “figure it out” when she gets older, but for now he’s dubbing himself “Big Dog.”

“I’m Big Dog, but at the end of the day, guess what, that’s for me and her to figure out. She’s gonna tell me what I’m gonna be called.”

He added, “I think it’s kind of arrogant of us to say what the baby’s going to call us, you know what I’m saying, you should let the baby call you what the baby sees.”

Despite their opposing views, both grandparents are infatuated with the newborn. Tiny revealed she bought the remaining gifts off of Zonnique’s registry following her baby shower and stored them in her home.

“I bought her a lot of stuff. Everything she had on her register that people didn’t buy, I bought it and I kept it myself, so she didn’t receive none of those gifts.” The “T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” star said she plans to put them together once she hosts a sleepover.

During the interview, the Xscape singer also discussed Zonnique’s condition. “Zonnique’s doing great. She’s getting her rest in as much as she can.” Tiny said that her granddaughter is also “sleeping all the time,” although she wanted the baby to be more active.

“The baby’s sleeping all the time, so she’s been able to rest a lot. I want the baby to be up more, but I understand that the baby needs to sleep so she can get her rest. So I’m not gonna, you know, be a bad grandma just yet. … I would like the baby be up more, because she’s always sleeping. … But I’m gonna give her a couple more weeks and then I’m going to start waking her up.”

Zonnique gave birth to a baby girl on Dec. 15 following her pregnancy announcement months before. Tiny took to Instagram the same day to share her excitement about the arrival of her first grandchild. She captioned the video, “Congratulations to my 1st my LuvBug @zonniquejailee My Gbaby is so fat & cute!! Just as I dreamed she would be!! I told y’all Today was a very Blessed day straight frm God! & yes I just loved this video so I had to!!.”