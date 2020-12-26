‘I Love How Her Man Love Her Crazy Ass’: Joseline Hernandez’s New Dance Video Has Fans Applauding Relationship with Her Fiancé

Joseline Hernandez showcased her holiday spirit on Dec. 25 by uploading a twerking video of her moves as her fiancé Robin “DJ Balistic Beats” Ingouma watched while smoking a blunt in the background.

Hernandez, who was dancing in her bathroom, wished her fans a merry Christmas as she shared the sultry clip to promote her OnlyFans page. The reality star said, “Merry Christmas Full Video on my only fans 🥳🥳🥳🥳😋😋😋😋 JoselinesCabaret/only fans 🤣🤣 link on bio. @balisticbeats #bathroom #talk.” Many fans bypassed the sexiness of the recording to express their admiration for Ingouma’s love for the “Puerto Rican Princess.”

Joseline Hernandez shares twerking video with her fiancé watching in the background. @joseline/Instagram

“Balistic just be in the background minding his business and appreciating his lady 😭.”

“I love how her man love her crazy ass let her do whatever she want.”

“I love her man he is so laid back calm cool collective the way he just sits there looking at u bounce da ass lol love yall together.”

“I just LOVE how he so secure of himself and y’all union that he allows you to be YOU 🔥❤️❤️😍.”

Amid the compliments about Hernandez’s union with Ingouma, other fans mentioned how they adore how supportive the music producer is to his fiancée. One wrote about how Ingouma is present at every one of Hernandez’s functions.



“I LOVE HOW @balisticbeats hypes you up and is always involved in all videos you do @joseline 🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌 lol the way he was looking like he was deciding which one to hit. Lol”

Another pointed out how in love the reality star appeared. “I just love how he admires you💯💯 Like a man should, you look so happy and peaceful with him. He supports you in all you do and that a real man💯💯💯.”

Although the couple’s dating timeline is unknown, both Hernandez and Ingouma announced their relationship on social media in early 2019. A year later, the reality star revealed on Instagram that she and her beau were engaged.

The “LHH” star captioned the post, “I’m Getting Married Bishhhhhh I you @balisticbeats. Thank you Everyone for congratulating me on my engagement Tap for details on my Amazing Glam!”

Ingouma proposed to Hernandez on the season finale of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.”