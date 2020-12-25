‘What In the Tomfoolery Is This?’: Ray J and Princess Love Appear to Hint at Having a Third Baby Despite Their Divorce

Ray J and Princess Love left fans confused about the estranged couple’s relationship status on Dec. 21 after Princess suggested she wanted another baby by her husband during a preview of a “Love & Hip Hop” special called “Secrets Unlocked.” The episode scheduled to air on Jan. 4 virtually gathered “LHH” alum to discuss a number of topics such as love.

The baby revelation comes after reality star Erica Mena complained that Safaree Samuels didn’t want any more kids. Princess jokingly advised Erica that she could get pregnant without sexual intercourse. Simultaneously, Ray J chimed in by saying, “Princess is requesting more of my sperm.”

The mother of two handed Ray J a bottle and told him to insert his sperm, saying they can’t have a baby the traditional way because they are no longer together. Although Princess admitted that she and Ray J haven’t been physically intimate in months, Ray insinuated that his estranged wife “would get my sperm tonight.”

The comment raised eyebrows because the couple is currently undergoing divorce proceedings.

Ray J Norwood, Princess Love and their 2-year-old daughter Melody Love @princesslove/Instagram

“Another kid and yall not even married no more ? Make it make sense.”

“How you wanna bring another child into something that’s already toxic?”

“What in the name of divorce is this supposed to mean?”

“What in the tomfoolery is this? 🤦🏾‍♀️”

The “One Wish” singer filed for divorce in September after four years of marriage. Princess revealed a week later that she found out about her pending divorce through a friend. “My friend sent me a screenshot and was like, ‘Hey, is this true?” Princess disclosed she was a little thrown off after she confirmed the allegations by calling her lawyer. “I was like … ‘Uh … I don’t know? I’m completely lost.’ I’ve had time to process it now, but in the beginning, I was a little thrown off.”

Earlier this year, Princess initially filed for divorce from Ray and dismissed the case in July to reconcile with her husband. The couple shares a 2-year-old daughter, Melody Love, and an 11-month-old son, Epik Ray.