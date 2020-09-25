‘This is Not a Game’: Princess Love Says She Has No Interest In Reconciling with Ray J

Princess Love recently spoke out for the first time since her estranged husband Ray J Norwood filed for divorce last week. She got candid about their marital woes and if she plans to work things out with her husband.

Love hadn’t said a word about Norwood’s filing until she appeared on the Sept. 22 episode of Fox Soul with talk show host Claudia Jordan. She admitted to finding out about the divorce through a friend who saw the news on social media.

[L-R] Claudia Jordan (left) and Princess Love. @foxsoul screengrab

“I was completely caught off guard. My friend sent me a screenshot and was like, ‘Hey, is this true?'” Love explained. “I was like … ‘Uh … I don’t know?’ I’m completely lost. I’ve had time to process it now, but in the beginning, I was a little thrown off. I was a lot thrown off.”

After calling her attorney about the matter, the mother of two said she tried to reach out to her husband, but he apparently didn’t answer.

In May, Love filed for divorce from Norwood, but decided to dismiss the case in July to reconcile with him. The pair share 2-year-old daughter Melody Love and 8-month-old son Epik Ray.

Ray J. Norwood, Melody Love Norwood and Princess Love. @princesslove/Instagram

“This is not a game,” the 35-year-old “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” star said about the “One Wish” putting divorce back on the table last Monday, Sept. 14. “Nobody wins. If we get divorced, we just lose. I don’t know what his motive behind it was, but you don’t just file for divorce just because. You can’t just do it and take it back. I put a lot of thought into it when I did it and when I dismissed it I put a lot of thought into it.”

As for as Love giving her husband another chance to fix their marriage, she said she has no interest in working their relationship out at the moment. “I don’t want to get back together with him],” she said. “Not right now. I feel like he filed for divorce, he made me spend money on a lawyer, when we could’ve just talked about it and went to counseling or something. Obviously [he doesn’t] want to be married to me.”

Melody Love, Princess Love and Epik Ray. (Photo: @princesslove/Instagram)

Norwood appeared on “The Real” on the same day as his wife’s Fox Soul interview and suggested that he regretted filing for divorce so quickly. He admitted that he may “have made a mistake” with his decision and said he’d consider marriage counseling with Love to win his family back.

“I’d be up for whatever it is to make sure my kids have a strong foundation and have both their parents in their lives 24/7,” the R&B artist said.

The twosome’s marital drama began last November after an eight-months pregnant Love accused her husband of leaving her and baby Melody stranded in Las Vegas after the Soul Train Awards. Norwood denied her claims.

Since then the estranged couple have repeatedly broken up and gotten back together.

They married in 2016.