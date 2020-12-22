‘I’ll Take the Trip to Cougar Island’: LisaRaye McCoy and Vivica A. Fox Turn Heads with Dance Videos, Sexy Photos from Vacation Trip

LisaRaye McCoy, Vivica A. Fox and their friend Kia Todd all took a vacation trip to Tulum, Mexico.

Since their arrival, the women have been posting a bunch of bikini pictures and videos of their fun in the sun, and fans are loving it.

Todd shared a few clips on Instagram on Monday, Dec. 21, and many people thought McCoy’s sexy dance to “Cake” by Rihanna deserved some standout praise.

In the clip with all of the women, they swayed side to side while giving sassy faces to the camera as the song “Wiggle” by Jason Derulo played in the background.

(From left) Kia Todd, Vivica A. Fox and LisaRaye McCoy on vacation in Tulum. Instagram/@thereallraye1

McCoy, 53, kicked up the heat when it came to her solo performance.

The “Single Ladies” star wore a white bikini and did a slow grind to the song with her tongue out.

“Baby these 40 + women aging like fine wine,” one fan remarked.

Another said, “LORD THAT WOMAN IS FINE.”

Some fans even compared McCoy’s vacation performance to her role as the stripper Diamond in the 1998 film “The Players Club.”

“DOLLA DOLLA bill come get herrrrrr,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Diamond bettaaaa.”

Prior to sharing the video, McCoy was roasted by fans for a group picture shared on Friday, Dec. 19.

“Aaaaand NOW this. Hot with my girls @msvfox & @kia.todd #Tulum #Needed #LifeRocks #SoBlessed #ReleasingandCelebrating,” she captioned the photos.

The three women each gave a seductive look to the camera as they posed in swimsuits.

Many people thought McCoy’s pose looked more uncomfortable than sexy.

LisaRaye McCoy posed while on vacation in Tulum, Mexico. @thereallraye1/Instagram

“It’s giving old and forced. Where’s the BENGAY 😭,” one person commented.

Another added, “Lisa’s pose is giving grandmother vibes.”

“Lisa gowrrrl, what’s going onnn?” one fan asked.

Another alluded to the actress’s drama this year and said, “All that hating starting to make Lisa look old.”

Regardless, actor Khleo Thomas declared that he was into the photos.

“👀I’ll take the trip to cougar island,” he wrote.