‘Look Like You Just Got Out of School’: Fans Gush Over Erica Dixon’s Youthful Beauty

Erica Dixon is making some of her fans envious after she flaunted her makeup-less face on Instagram. In the Dec. 16 photo, she poses comfortably in a black T-shirt tucked into a pair of ripped gray sweatpants.

“Chill vibes with the girls @twinzonli Pants @klass6online makeup, no lashes,” she wrote.

Erica Dixons poses while one of her twin daughters tries to grab her purse (Photo: @msericadixon/Instagram)

One fan said, “Now this is natural beauty! Some of us can only wish we can rock no make up looks! I know I can’t!”

“Wtf sh-t got me salty asf,” wrote one envious person.

Other fans commented on how young the 36-year-old mom looked with no makeup on.

People wrote comments like, “Cute look like you just got out of school,” and “You look so young wouldn’t believe you had 3 kids.”

She also received several opinions from people saying she looked like she was only “16” and “21.”

What also made fans love the picture was seeing one of Dixon’s 1-year-old twin daughters photobombing her. The unidentifiable toddler can be seen from the side trying to get ahold of Dixon’s purse as she models for the picture.

On Dec. 1, Dixon appeared on the “Mommy and Me” special for “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” where she spoke about her twin daughters and her eldest daughter Emani, whom she shares with Atlanta rapper Lil Scrappy. She addressed how she wants her youngest daughters to be addressed by others and says she does not let anyone call them “twins.”

“I didn’t want to make them like one, so I didn’t want to call them ‘the twins.’ I just say ‘the girls’ and I don’t allow people to call them like ‘twin’ and ‘twins.’ Like, call them by their names, and if you don’t know who’s who, just ask me and I’ll tell you,” she said at 1:55 before letting out a giggle.

Dixon has been mum for the most part about the identity of the father of her twin daughters. So far, she has not revealed his name. However, she did allow fans to see his face on Halloween when they took a photo together with their daughters and Emani dressed as the Addams Family.