‘She Look Like She Going to the Club’: Fans Come for Reginae’s Choice of Attire In Family Holiday Photos

Reginae Carter‘s outfit for family holiday photos with her mom Toya Johnson and soon-to-be-stepdad Robert “Red’ Rushing is receiving a lot of attention on social media and probably not for the reasons she’d hoped.

Rushing celebrated his 40th birthday on Dec. 15 and his fiancé Toya shared a slew of photos and videos from their Christmas photo shoot on her Instagram page.

(L-R): Reginae Carter, Robert “Red” Rushing and Jalyn Photo Credit: @toyajohnson/Instagram

“Happy 40th birthday to the love of my life! You are a wonderful man who deserves the best of everything, and I wish you’ll have everything your heart desires this year. you are an amazing father to your children and a lovely hubby to me. We are blessed to have you in our lives. I love you so much. Happiest of birthdays, my love! 🎉🎉❤️ @mrrushlife,” the “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” star captioned one of the images she dedicated to her man.

Rushing’s oldest daughter, 13-year-old daughter Jalyn, his two-year-old daughter with Toya, Reign Rushing, and Toya’s oldest, 22-year-old Reginae, were glammed up for the photography session as well, but the Savage X Fenty Brand Ambassador drew largely negative attention from fans for being “inappropriate” for the family setting.

While her younger sister looked adorable in a black-and-white dress, and stepsister opted for a shimmering strapless floor-length gown, Carter went more “Santa Baby” with her style, rocking a curve-hugging, cleavage-baring black mini-dress and open-toed heels, which didn’t sit well with followers.

“Being “grown” isn’t a pass to do blatantly disregard others. This looks like it was supposed to be a classy Photoshoot. Idgad that she’s 22,” one fan bluntly wrote. “It’s disrespectful & shows tremendous lack of respect for others. I said what I said. Argue wit’cha own Mammy.”

“Why she look like she going to the club and everybody else look like the going to a ball 🤣🤣🤣 damn nae chill it’s just a family pic🥴🥴🥴,” a second agreed.

“I would’ve made my daughter put some clothes on! Especially for a picture like this! 🤦🏾‍♀️,” commented a third.

“I can’t focus on nothing but Reginae boobs lol she def should have worn a different dress but still cute nonetheless,” a fourth noted.

“Beautiful family but definitely a lil inappropriate for nae…out of love,” wrote a fifth.

Reginae Carter, Robert “Red” Rushing, Jalyn and Reign Rushing (center) Photo Credit: @toyajohnson/Instagram

On his birthday, Rushing revealed that he was forced to spend his “big 4-0 in GotD**n quarantine” after testing positive for COVID-19. “Ya boy Tested positive for COVID, so I’m Spending the Big 4-0 in GotD**n quarantine,” he shared in an Instagram post. “I am so grateful to see another year, grateful for my friends, grateful for my Family, grateful for my kids and also Grateful for my partner/lover/my everything. Thanks for all the birthday wishes.”

In addition to Jalyn, and Reign, Rushing is also father to eight-year-old Gabriella, who recently showed out with her sisters during their “Corvette, Corvette” TikTok challenge video.