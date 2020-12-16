‘Best Big Sister Ever’: Reginae Carter and Little Sister Reign Take on ‘Corvette, Corvette’ TikTok Challenge

Reginae Carter put her knees and her dance skills to the test when she joined her younger sister Reign and stepsister Gabriella for a family edition of TikTok’s “Corvette, Corvette” dance challenge.

The popular dance, set to the song “Adderall” by Pop Hunna which was released Oct. 15, has been taking the social media platform by storm as the latest single to become a dance craze on the network and the three sisters, including Toya’s Johnson’s fiancé Red Rushing’s 8-year-old daughter Gabriella, weren’t about to miss their chance to get in on the fun.

Reginae Carter and Reign Rushing. (Photo: @colormenae/Instagram)

The 22-year-old Savage X Fenty brand ambassador did her best to keep up with the young’ uns and enjoyed her “sister, sister” time captioning the cute video, “😂😂😂😂😂 it’s @reign_beaux and gabby for me !!! #sistersister.”

Reginae and her sisters are among the latest in a slew of famous faces to participate in the dance challenge, including former first daughter 19-year-old Sasha Obama, who hit the moves with a group of friends in a now-deleted (but forever alive online) video, and comedian Kevin Hart, who put his own silly spin on the moves.

Fans were thrilled to see the sisters bonding while participating in the viral challenge, and the consensus was that little Reign definitely stole the show.

“Reign hit that sh-t!!😂😂,” wrote one amazed fan.

“Honestly reign ate y’all up. She hit that thang at the end,” a second noticed.

“I love how you did it with them though🙌🏾 ,” praised a third. “It’s All 3 of you for me☺️ Facial expression on Fleek…So Sweet.”

“Ok Gabby cussing 😂,” pointed out a fourth.

“Reign be about her business!! Her face so serious!! Too cute 💕💕,” wrote a fifth.

Gabriella Rushing, Reign Rushing, and Reginae Carter. @colormenae/Instagram

Reign Beaux Rushing is the youngest child of Robert “Red” Rushing and Toya Johnson. Eight-year-old Gabriella is Red’s daughter from a previous relationship, and Reginae is Toya’s daughter from her previous marriage to rapper Lil Wayne.