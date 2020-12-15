‘Love You Forever’: Diddy Celebrates Kim Porter on What Would’ve Been Her 50th Birthday

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs paid homage to his former lover and mother to three of his children, Kim Porter, on what would’ve been the model’s 50th birthday.

On Dec. 15, the music mogul shared a moving gallery on his Instagram page featuring various throwback moments from Porter’s life. The one-minute video included candid moments from earlier years between Diddy and the children he and Kim share, son Christian Casey Combs, 22, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 13. The touching tribute featured Michael Jackson’s “The Lady in My Life.”

(L-R): Kim Porter, Sean “Diddy” Combs Screenshot/Instagram @Diddy

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIM! LOVE YOU FOREVER!! 🖤💜,” The “Bad Boy Records” founder captioned the heartwarming post. The clip was viewed over 400,000 times just two hours after it was uploaded, with friends and fans flooding the comments section with hearts and kind words on what may be a challenging day for the star.

One social media user commented, “Praying for strength and comfort for the family at this difficult time 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.” Another person wrote, “Omg soooo emotional this is so beautiful, she is so amazing. My condolences 💐🥺😢.” “Great song choice Diddy❤️ I’m praying for you especially today I know how it is my friend🙏🙏,” a third expressed.

A fourth user commented, “Happy heavenly birthday may god continue to bless this family 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️.”

The former model passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 15, 2018, after falling ill with pneumonia. She was 47 years old. Aside from the three kids she shares with Diddy, Porter is also survived by her son Quincy Brown, whom she had from her previous relationship with R&B singer Al B. Sure.

In November 2020, Diddy also paid tribute to the late actress on the second anniversary of her death with a similar montage of photos. “QUEEN KIM PORTER!!” Diddy captioned the series of snaps at the time. He added, “@ladykp … IRREPLACEABLE … LOVE YOU FOREVER❤️.”

The former couple met in 1994 and welcomed their first child together, Christian, four years later. The two dated on and off for 13 years. After several attempts at working on their relationship, the two finally ended their romantic partnership in 2007 but continued to co-parent, and remained very close friends over the years.