‘Omg She’s Another Eva’: Eva Marcille’s Daughter Steals the Spotlight in Holiday-Themed Family Photo

Eva Marcille got her fans in the holiday spirit on Dec. 9 after she uploaded images from her annual family photo shoot.

Marcille shared a stream of images, including a group snapshot of the family posing for the camera. The former television personality’s other pic showed her three kids Marley Rae,6, Michael Todd, 2, and Maverick, 1, showcasing their modeling looks. Marcille captioned the post, “Happy Holidays from our family to yours. “When times are good, be grateful, and when times are tough, be graceful.” #sterlingsays #[email protected]” Many fans raved over the holiday-inspired shots.

Eva Marcille shares holiday family photos. (L-R): Marley Rae, Eva Marcille, Mikey, Mike and Maverick. Photo: @evamarcille/Instagram



“Beautiful blended family.”

“But Marley!!!! America’s next top model!! Come on young queen!!”

“Her kids are beautiful and the daughter omg she’s another Eva.”

“A nice wholesome black family.💟”

“Wow beautiful family. Marley coming through hunny.❤️”

Even though many followers admired Marcille’s family shoot, several others couldn’t help but bring up rapper Kevin McCall, the former reality star’s ex and father to her 6-year-old daughter. One commented about how they felt McCall would publicly breakdown upon viewing the new pics: “Y’all know Kevin McCall bout to have a meltdown as soon as he sees this.”

Another agreed by pointing out they are anticipating his next post.

“Such a beautiful family. ❤️ Somebody go check on Kevin, though. Waiting for his post in 4,3,2,1…..🤦🏽‍♀️.”

An Instagram user responded that Marcille should give the rapper a chance to see Marley despite the former couple’s history. “That needs to see his daughter 💙.”

Last month the musician uploaded an emotional video regarding his children — Marley and Jenesis — whom he hasn’t seen in six years. McCall told his followers that because he’s not himself, he “won’t be talking to anyone for a while.” The 35-year-old further explained that his absence in his daughters’ lives over the years has taken a toll on him. He said in the now-deleted post, “I don’t want to see or talk to any of you because you aren’t my child. If you can’t do that, all u can do is pray and not bother me until you have an understanding about a father’s bond to his children.”

The rapper added once children are born, both parents should have unlimited access in their lives so they can receive “love and affection.”

The video was in response to refusals by both of the mothers of his children for visitation. Marcille obtained restraining and protective orders against McCall for allegedly abusing her while pregnant with Marley.