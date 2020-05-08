‘Lil Cynthia’: Fans Claim Noelle Robinson Looks Like Her Mother Cynthia Bailey

One thing for certain is that Noelle Robinson is the spitting image of her mother Cynthia Bailey, according to fans. On Wednesday, May 6, Robinson lit up the internet by posting a steamy photo on Instagram. The 20-year-old Robinson flaunted her curves, causing fans to believe that she got her modelesque looks from her mama.

Donning a black strapless bodycon dress, the model stood beside a black Mercedes-Benz to strike her pose. To add a bit of bling to her simple outfit, she sported a pair of clear sunglasses and large silver hoop earrings. Her hair, which was pulled back into a low ponytail, was ombréd from black to red. Robinson hinted in her caption that she was feeling her look. She wrote, “a lil spicy 💋🥵.”

Noelle Robinson showing off her curves. @noellerobinson/Instagram

Bailey’s daughter appeared to be texting during the time her photo was taken. The young star received over 20,000 positive reactions, with many fans expressing that she was her mother’s clone.

“🥰🥰 lil Cynthia😍.”

“Like mother like daughter 🔥🔥🔥.”

“Hot Damn Cynthia Bailey. She’s not a little girl anymore. Beautiful young Lady reach for Stars achieve all your Dreams. Live Your Best Life🌺🌺.”

“Wow, she looks just like her mama😊❤️🙏🏽.”

“OKAY GO OFF😍😍.”

“Lookin like mother dear in pic #2… 😎✨.”

“Too spicy 😍.”

“Siri play yikes by Nicki Minaj 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Yea it was giving me those vibes sis 😍😍🔥.”

A younger Cynthia Bailey. @cynthiabailey10/Instagram

Bailey, a reality star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” posted a photo on Instagram at the beginning of the year that showed her modeling in her early 20s. Fans mistakenly thought the young Bailey was her daughter. Mimicking Bailey’s career, Robinson signed with Major Model Management in 2018. The agency, which is located in New York, helped Robinson land a spot on the runway during the 2018 New York Fashion Week.

Although Robinson works with an agency located on the East Coast, she currently resides on the West Coast, where she lives with Mike Hill, Bailey’s fiancé, in California. She moved to the City of Angels last year to advance her modeling and acting career.