‘Let Me Go Reevaluate My Relationship’: Queen Naija Gifts Boo Clarence White a Custom Corvette for His Birthday

Queen Naija is known as a singer, but she may also have a talent for giving great birthday gifts.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, the Instagram star shared several photos of the sports car he was gifted by the “Too Much to Say” songstress for his 27th birthday. “Last night was really a movie I was in the middle of taking DDG money in pool and queen was like here I got you this jacket because it’s gonna be cold outside but I’m like I ain’t going outside it’s freezing lmao 🤣,” he captioned the gallery of photo feature the white sports car. He added, “she like you gonna wanna go outside I go outside and my baby got me a corvette and put forgiatos on that sh-t and put my name in the headrest im lost for words but you the realest and I LOVE YOU 4L..❤️❤️❤️ @queennaija.”

Queen Naija and Clarence White. Photo: @queennaija/Instagram

Clarence gave viewers an inside look at the vehicle, which featured fire engine-red interior and his initials CLW stitched in white on the headrest. The post garnered over 386,000 likes from friends and fans who were just as blown away by the surprise purchase. Fellow social media star Carlos Davis jokingly wrote in the comments section, “Yea let me go reevaluate my relationship 😂🔥.”

Another person commented, “She a real one cause you been real to her bro🙌🏽.”

Another fan joked, “Damn queen he was just saying yall needed another car too 😍🔥.”

“You better keep her and do right by her 💯💯❤️❤️🔥🔥,” and adviser told White.

Queen Naija and Clarence have been dating since 2018, starting shortly after the songstress divorced her husband Christopher Sails in 2017 after he admitted to cheating on her. The former couple share a child, Christopher Sails Jr.

In August 2018, Naija and Clarence revealed that they were expecting their first child together. The former YouTuber and her boo announced in a YouTube video, saying, “We want to be transparent, and with that being said, there’s one more thing that we don’t want to hide from you guys.” On Jan. 30, Naija and Clarence welcomed a healthy baby boy, Legend Lorenzo White.