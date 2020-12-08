‘Sober Mind to Match That Bawdy’: Tamar Braxton Shares Results from Her Fitness Journey, Fans Pour on the Praise

Tamar Braxton has had a tumultuous year riddled with relationship woes, family drama, and an alleged suicide attempt. However, the “Tamar Get Ya Life” star isn’t letting a few setbacks bring her down. After announcing that she would be stepping away from reality television for a while, the 43-year-old appears ready for a new lease on life.

On Monday, Dec. 7, the former “Braxton Values” star recently took to her Instagram page with a heartfelt message as she shared a clip of herself admiring her toned body. The songstress rocked a purple tie-dyed gym attire as she flexed her flat tummy. “The moment you realize that you don’t have a Santa but you DO have a sober, sound mind and body,” the “Love and War” songstress captioned the post.

(@tamarbraxton/Instagram)

She added, “It isn’t perfect but it’s here for me to continue to work on—# thankyoujesus for the gift of ME🎁🌟 #stayunderconstruction.” The post received over 379,000 likes from fans who showered the singer with words of encouragement and applauded her on her journey and progress.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Lawson, shared some kind words, writing, “Body bangin girl 🔥 you look great and I am so happy you are feeling good love you ❤️❤️.”

Another user commented, “You look good, Glad to see you back stronger God is Good🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘,” A third person wrote, “Yassss Queen still beautiful inside and out. Keep that 👑 adjusted on your head!!!😍😍😍.”

“YAAAAASSSSSS CMON NOW!!!!! Sober mind to match that Bawdy awdy awdy awdy AWDY 👏🏽😍#StayUnderconstruction,” a fourth wrote.

The post comes on the heels of the “All the Way Home” songstress clapping back at a Twitter user who suggested that she reunite with her ex-husband Vincent Herbert. “Yass!! @tamarbraxtonher I’m still praying for my favorite singer. Am I the only one want her and Vince to get back together?” the now-deleted tweet read.

Tamar quickly snapped back, telling the person to send their prayers elsewhere. She replied, “Please don’t waste the lords time pumpkin. Pray about world peace or something.” Tamar filed for divorce from her former lover back in October of 2017 after nine years of marriage.