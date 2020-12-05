‘We’re Working On It’: YFN Lucci Discusses Girlfriend Reginae Carter’s Relationship with Kids’ Moms

YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter are newly back together, but they still have some wrinkles in their relationship that need ironing out.

The “Wet” rapper opened up on “Established with Angela Yee” on Friday, Dec. 4, about Carter’s bond with his two children and her lack of a bond with the kids’ mothers.

Reginae Carter is apparently back together with boyfriend YFN Lucci after their rumored breakup. (Instagram / @colormenae)

“She cool with the kids. They love Reginae,” YFN Lucci, 29, told Angela Yee at the 8:55 mark.

The host then asked about how Carter, 22, and his kids’ moms get along.

“We’re working on it,” the Atlanta rapper admitted. “That s—t gonna be smooth though. Like everybody’s gonna get the bigger picture.”

He also reflected on the past drama of his relationship with Carter, admitting it was “toxic.”

“Sometimes I do feel like yeah, I did f—k up. Like, d—n I shouldn’t have did that or I could’ve did it better,” YFN Lucci said. “I ain’t trying to leave. Like I still f—k with you.”

He was then asked about whether or not Carter is “the one,” to which he replied “next subject. We’re working on our relationship with being better friends,” he added. “We’re trying to like go back to how we was at first like kicking it, no drama, no bulls—t, no Instagram s—t.”

YFN Lucci and Carter dated on and off starting in 2018 and split in 2019 after the “Everyday We Lit” rapper attended Alexis Skyy and her then boyfriend Trouble’s “cucumber party.”

In April, the 22 year old opened up about the breakup on “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.”

“To hear my daddy tell me that Lucci, he loves you probably, but he’s not in love with you because of the actions and the things that he’s doing,” Carter told her mother, Toya Wright.

She added, “My father told me that sometimes when people don’t know love themselves, they can’t love other people, and you can’t blame them for that. Sometimes people just don’t know how to love. Lil Wayne! He made the song! ‘How to Love.’ “

YFN Lucci and Carter recently confirmed that they got back together, following the rapper throwing the “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” star a birthday bash for her 22nd birthday.

“Thanks to my boyfriend for throwing me this amazing party !” Carter posted on Instagram on Nov. 30.

