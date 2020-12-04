‘That’s BISHOP LATTO’: Fans Think Mulatto and ‘RHOP’ Star Gizelle Bryant Look Alike

A viral tweet has fans comparing rapper Mulatto and “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant for their similar appearances.

One social media star jokingly captioned a photo of Bryant “BIG LATTO,” in reference to the 21-year-old rapper’s other stage name.

The “RHOP” star, 50, was crouched down and throwing up a peace sign in the Dec. 2 tweet that has since garnered over 60,000 likes.

BIG LATTO pic.twitter.com/mkvTR4MfDp — tre thee stallion (@TreBracey) December 3, 2020

Jackée Harry commented, “That’s a real a–, rich a– b—h from da souf!” in reference to Mulatto’s hit song “B—h From Da Souf.”

Actress Skai Jackson said, “I’ve been saying for the longest time that Mulatto and Giselle look so much alike 😭.”

Fans continued to point out the resemblance between the “Muwop” rapper and reality star who was formally married to and now is in a relationship with megachurch pastor Jamal Bryant.

“That’s BISHOP LATTO.”

“Mulatto looks more like Gizelle than Gizelle’s own daughters #RHOP.”

“NOOoO LMAOOO THIS SHOULD NOT BE THIS FUNNY AND ACUARATE AT THE SAME TIMEE. I see no difference.”

(L-R)” Mulatto and Gizelle Bryant Photo: @mulatto/Instagram @gizellebryant/Instagram

Bryant first shared the now viral photo on Instagram on Nov. 8.

“Inspired by #ChatRoom it’s #[email protected],” she captioned the photo.

In addition to the comparisons with rapper Mulatto, some commenters took digs at Bryant’s wardrobe in the picture, echoing remarks made by “RHOP” star Karen Huger who’s repeatedly made fun of her co-star’s style.

On one episode of season five of the Bravo show, Huger, 57, said in a confessional, “Thank God Gizelle is a good looking woman because got d–n she can’t dress at all! I’m ashamed to be seen with her sometimes to be honest, I don’t know what she’s gonna wear. I get a headache talking about Gizelle’s clothes. Do you have an Excedrin or a Tylenol?”

Bryant later addressed the insult on the “Chat Room” podcast.

“I’m sick of reading Karen, it just comes too easy. But as far as I’m concerned, like clearly she’s very happy that I exist because I’m all she talks about,” the mother of three said. “And I have actually seen Karen’s closet and nothing in there is legitimate as in authentic, as in real, so I’m cool. I’m cool with her talking about my clothes ’cause I know what’s really going on with Karen.”