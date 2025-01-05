‘He’s Still Struggling In This Area’: Pastor Jamal Bryant Drops Bombshell About Why He Cheated on Ex-Wife Gizelle Amid Criticism Over Marrying Her ‘Look-Alike’ 

After tying the knot with his new wife, Pastor Jamal Bryant is coming clean about the reason he cheated on his ex-wife, ultimately leading to the demise of their relationship.

During his Nov. 13 guest appearance on the “Hardly Initiated” podcast, he revealed that men cheat because they haven’t practiced how to be monogamous.

“I say to men all the time one of the mistakes I made is my first attempt at monogamy was marriage,” Bryant stated noting that monogamy should be practiced.

Pastor Jamal Bryant and Dr. Karri Turner (left), Gizelle Bryant (right).(Photos: mzkarribaby/Instagram; gizellebryant/Instagram)

To add context to his point, he set up a hypothetical situation where a man is dealing with two or more women in a month. “I’m not advocating for this, this is not what I’m saying. But I’m saying let’s say you’re with four women in a month and that’s the regimen you on,” he said.

“It’s natural. This what you do. You don’t have no guilt about it. You don’t have no conscience. None of them think that you’re committed. You’re with four a month. That fourth one you decide you know, let me lock this down. You have not purged out your system of the three.”

Further explaining the issues with this, the spiritual leader said, “And the danger that we have is that we have compartmentalized our sexuality to have sex without intimacy. So we have so reduced the standard for ourselves. That you can sleep with four people and feel nothing for any of them.”

The head of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church was married to “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant, in 2002 and together they welcomed three daughters. In 2009, they got divorced due to Pastor Bryant’s infidelity. In 2019, they attempted to give their love another shot but called it quits once again in 2021.

Pastor Bryant — who got married to his second wife, Dr. Karri Turner, two days after this podcast episode aired — took accountability for the downfall of his marriage to Gizelle.

“I want to say I am divorced because I cheated,” he confessed. “I’m divorced because of my infidelity, not because of ‘irreconcilable differences’ but because I broke that covenant and so I had to go through a healing process for myself, on what is it that was in me that would go outside of the bounds of my covenant my agreement. And to risk my family for somebody I never wanted to be with.”

Pastor Bryant popped the question to fellow pastor Dr. Turner in May 2024, when he introduced her to his congregation.

After the news of the engagement blew up, many fans could not get over how similar Dr. Turner looked like his ex-wife Gizelle with their similar facial features.

It’s not clear how long Pastor Bryant and Dr. Turner were dating before getting engaged.

Fans reacted to Pastor Bryant telling his truth in the podcast with mixed reviews.

One person said, “He just revealed why he chose to marry again, he’s still struggling in this area.” And another wrote, “No one should be calling this man a pastor, and those platforming him need discernment.”

“Folks are so busy dismissing the messenger that they are throwing away the message,” said another viewer.

Someone else chose to give him grace saying, “At least he is telling it all… respect it.”