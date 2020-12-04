‘I’m Not Playing About Covid’: ‘RHOA’ Star Marlo Hampton Takes Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss’ Temperatures, Before Hanging Out With Them

Marlo Hampton isn’t taking any chances of contracting COVID-19 while she’s filming for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

In a preview clip for the Dec. 6 premiere of the Bravo show, Hampton, 44, made sure to pack a thermometer and a tape measure to stay 6 feet away from cast mates Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss.

Marlo Hampton. Photo: @marlohampton/Instagram

As Hampton approached Bailey, 53, she told her, “I need to take your temperature first, Ms. Bailey. I gotta make sure you’re not inviting me into a danger zone, Ms. Bailey.” She then moved onto to Burruss, 44, who appeared less than amused.

After both Bailey and Burruss had their temperatures checked, Hampton decided she would sit down with her friends.

She then pulled out a tape measure to gauge whether or not they were socially distanced. “Uh-uh! This is not 6 feet!” she told the women as she scooted her seat back.

“Marlo, I am not doing this with you,” Bailey laughed in response.

The former supermodel also told cameras, “The pandemic got nothing on Marlo when it comes to doing the most.”

“🤣 I’m not playing about Covid,” Hampton captioned the video.

Her comments section lit up as fans declared the friend of the “RHOA” cast was “hilarious” and deserves to be a full time cast member.

“Marlo is hilarious but I understand!😂😂😂”

“👑Marlo the only one in Atlanta taking this pandemic seriously.”

“So ready for Sunday. Bravo needs to quit playing and give you the peach you deserve.”

“😂😂😂 Not the measuring tape!”

This isn’t the first time Hampton’s gone above and beyond with COVID-19 safety.

In September, she wore a hazmat suit, gloves and a mask before embarking on a road trip to an undisclosed location, and in June she revealed where she stored a huge stash of Clorox wipes and Lysol.

The “RHOA” cast did have to temporarily halt filming in November due to a crew member testing positive for the viral illness, according to People.

“The set follows rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols including contract tracing,” a source told the outlet. “Out of an abundance of caution, production is shutting down for two weeks.”

The women are set to return on-air on Dec. 6, although it’s unclear if the production halt will affect their season.

The New York Times reported on Dec. 3 that on that day the United States recorded at least 2,760 deaths from COVID-19 — the nation’s highest total since the pandemic began — and more than 100,000 hospitalizations related to the virus, which was more than double the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations from a month earlier.