‘Extra AF’: Marlo Hampton Is Taking No Chances with COVID-19 During Her Road Trip

Marlo Hampton isn’t letting COVID-19 keep her from living her life, but that doesn’t mean she’s playing any games with her health while she’s doing it.

Hampton, a regular on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” took a road trip to an undisclosed location and completely suited up before heading out on her adventure. Rocking a one-piece plastic jumpsuit, gloves, a mask, one red and one green Nike, and a fly red crossbody bag, the 44 year old was a special kind of COVID-19 chic.

Marlo Hampton isn’t living her life in fear of COVID-19, but she’s no fool either./Photo Credit: @marlohampton/Instagram

Hampton hasn’t taken the coronavirus pandemic lightly, so her choice in travel gear comes as no surprise. In May, she posted a picture of herself in her cow print mask with a matching manicure, and, in June, she shared her stash of Clorox wipes and Lysol disinfectant spray.

The jack-of-all-trades also previously swore off getting her nails and hair done in a salon until at least July, opting to have a stylist visit her home instead.

“I’m not comfortable yet to go to any nail salon or hair salon and sit up in there,” she told Page Six Style. “I will be comfortable maybe around July; I want to see the numbers first. Let’s see what the CDC is saying and what the news is sharing with us because we’re not really seeing everything. We still don’t know what’s going on.”

Fans got a kick out of seeing Hampton in the head-to-toe hazmat-esque getup.

“Wait is that a hazard suit?,” asked a follower.

“Hazmat couture,” another stated.

“Girl you extra af lol,” called out a third fan.

“Not the bunny suit😂😂😂😂😂 ahhhh im dead,” a fourth cracked.

A fifth fan gave her props for her protective gear writing, “Auntie don’t play”

Marlo Hampton in her “hazmat couture”/Photo Credit: @marlohampton/Instagram

The season-13 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has yet to be announced, but Marlo is expected to return as a “friend of the show.”