‘Y’all Really Starting to Look Alike’: Yandy Smith-Harris Shares Post About Voting, Fans Point Out Resemblance to Foster Daughter Infinity

Yandy Smith-Harris is becoming known for her pursuit of justice for the Black community just as much for her role on the popular reality television show “Love and Hip Hop New York.”

The reality star recently took to her Instagram page to share some very important messages regarding the upcoming Georgia Senate race. For the post, Yandy shared a heartwarming photo of her and her foster daughter Infinity Gilyard. “I want to make a better future for her but now she’s registered to vote so she can make a better future for herself!” the publicist captioned the lengthy post. She continued, “The Senate Race is here! Georgia Residents-Register by Dec 7th. Our future needs you. On January 5th, you will have the chance to decide the fate of the United States Senate. With two runoffs happening in Georgia, Democrats have a chance to hold a majority vote. That means that we can finally pass a COVID relief bill, give Americans access to healthcare, and work with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their robust agenda.”

(L-R) Infinity and Yandy Smith @yandysmith/Insagram

Yandy mentioned some critical factors regarding the candidates running in the race and encouraged everyone to join. “With your vote, we can make sure the Senate is working for American families instead of taking vacations and leaving us behind. Let’s make sure we win. Make sure you’re registered to vote before December 7th. @colorofchange 🙏🏾Thank you,” she concluded.

Yandy took Infinity into her home during 2018 after mentoring her for three years through nonprofit organization EGL Partners Uplifting our Daughters. In August 2018, the mom of two went from mentor to foster mother after a New York judge granted her approval to start the fostering process.