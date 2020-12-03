‘Proud Parent Moment’: T.I. Gushes Over Directing His ‘Baby Girl’ Zonnique’s ‘FTCU’ Music Video

Rapper T.I. put on his director’s cap for his stepdaughter, singer Zonnique Pullins‘ music video for her single “FTCU,” then changed back into his dad hat to tell the world how proud he is of his “baby girl.”

The 40-year-old “Rubber Band Man” rapper shared a snippet of Zonnique’s girls’ night in-themed video for the upbeat single, short for “F–k the Club Up.” He then continued with a sweet message for Zonnique, reflecting on the talent and dedication he’s witnessed from the 24 year old throughout her career.

Zonnique Pullins. @troubleman31/Instagram

“Super Proud of directing this for my baby girl. @zonniquejailee Always been amazed by her work ethic & her unique ability to command the moment so effortlessly,” he wrote in his caption. “Honored to be apart of your journey love bug. No cap on it…This shit DOPE‼️ I love you and respect your hustle. Keep applying pressure on these suckaz & F–k who ain’t wit it -Pops👑”

Zonnique, who revealed in a separate post that she was five months pregnant when the video was filmed, responded to her bonus dad’s touching words with compliments of her own. “I love youuuuu thanks pops!! you killed this! thank you for doing exactly what needed to be done!!💙💘💙.”

The video, which was produced through her mom Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ Pretty Hustle production company, was filled with bright colors, a variety of fly and flirty looks, and fast-paced twerking and popping, and the reality TV star and her bun in the oven didn’t miss a beat during any of it.

“FTCU” dropped on May 9, and Pullins said she was inspired to write the single as an outlet for her anger at her boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy — with whom she shares her unborn child — during a fight. “My close friend and producer J. Reid’s beat inspired the feel and melodies of the song. I was kinda upset with my bf so I was writing it like “this is what I could be doing, stop playing,” she told The Wrap.

Fans were excited to see the father-daughter duo combine their talents for the project and congratulated T.I. and Zonnique on their work.

“❤️❤️❤️love how you all are so talented. Its amazing how they have grown up. Proud parent moment for sure.”

“I smell a Harris Family album up next 💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯”

“Its a bop”

“Looking like her momma 😍😍😍😍😍”

“Salute Big Homie keep pushing and doing your thing💯💯💯💪🏿”

The family project came just a few months after Zonnique surprised Tip with her pregnancy news during the premiere of FOX Soul’s “The Mix,” on which she co-hosts with Romeo Miller, Anton Peeples, Jamie DuBose, and Jazz Anderson. It’s good to see it didn’t take the rap vet too long to recover from the shock.