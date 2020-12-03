‘It Was a Good Time’: Porsha Williams Speaks on Stripper Scandal at Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party

On Nov. 30, Porsha Williams sat down with “Entertainment Tonight” and addressed the alleged threesome at Cynthia Bailey‘s bachelorette party involving a male stripper and her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Tanya Sam. The reality star was promoting season 13 of the hit Bravo show premiering on Sunday.

Williams didn’t confirm or deny the rumors but instead was baffled that people were making a big deal out of it. She said, “To me, it was a good time. It was what it was. I don’t really understand why it had to turn so negative.”

Photo: @porsha4real/Instagram

The mother of one also added that maybe the topic would lighten up in the future. “Maybe we’ll kiki about it at the reunion. I’m still ready to have fun!”

Sam reportedly left the franchise last week in the middle of production because she wasn’t happy with how the show used the alleged stripper incident to promote the upcoming season. She was also reportedly upset that her relationship issues with her fiancé, Paul Judge, were front and center in season 12.

Back in October, rumors began circulating that two unnamed women slept with a male stripper at Bailey’s bachelorette party in Charleston, South Carolina. Both Williams and Sam were later accused of participating in the alleged threesome. Since the news broke both Sam and the male stripper named BOLO have denied the allegations. Sam shared a purple-colored box on her Instagram with the words, “I will address this topic now and will not entertain this absurdity any further.” She added, “The rumor circulating about me is NOT TRUE.”

During Williams’ interview, she also discussed the reasons behind her spurt of participation in the Black Lives Matter movement this summer. “Well, number one, I’m holding the reason right here, my daughter Pilar. She’s a beautiful Black girl, and I went down to Kentucky to fight for a beautiful black woman [Breonna Taylor] who had lost her life. So for me, it hit home as a mother.”

Season 13 of “RHOA” airs Sunday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.