‘BATTLE OTW’: Keyshia Cole Teases Upcoming ‘Verzuz’ Battle, Doesn’t Disclose Who It’s Against

Keyshia Cole could be on season 2 of “Verzuz.”

The “Love” singer teased on Instagram Live on Wednesday, Dec. 2, that she might be appearing on the hit battle show hosted by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

Following the Live, Cole, 39, posted a selfie on her feed captioned: “How are you guys LONG TIME NO HEAR!!! #Versuz BATTLE OTW😩💜.”

Fans immediately flocked to the R&B star’s comments section to voice their excitement.

“Omg The Moment I’ve Been Waiting For!!”

“Don’t tell us Key. Let it be a surprise! 😭.”

Cole didn’t give any details about who she would be going head-to-head with on “Verzuz,” leading her fans to start guessing.

“it’s kmichelle ain’t it 😩 FINALLYYYY🗣.”

“With Ashanti I hope.”

“Vs Fantasia?”

Cole is known for her hits “Love,” “I Should Have Cheated,” “I Remember” and more soulful songs about love and breakups.

In May, the “Let It Go” singer teased that she wanted to go up against Ashanti.

Cole shared a fan’s graphic that listed her and the “Foolish” singer’s hits side by side.

“My fans sent me this @timbaland @therealswizz @ashanti @verzuztv. Is this accurate?” she wrote in a screenshot captured by The Shade Room.

Shortly afterward, Ashanti, 40, addressed the potential battle in an interview with Fat Joe that same month.

“Listen, if they want to see it — I ain’t mad,” the “What’s Luv” singer said.

In July, Cole once again challenged Ashanti in the comments section of Snoop Dogg and DMX‘s “Verzuz.”

“@Ashanti was goood,” Cole commented during the battle.

In addition to “Foolish” and “What’s Luv,” Ashanti is known for her hits “Always On Time,” “Rock Wit U,” and “Baby.”

“Verzuz” creators Timbaland, 48, and Swizz Beatz, 42, haven’t discussed the potential of Cole appearing on their hit show.

However, according to Swizz Beatz, anything is possible after the record-breaking battle between Gucci Mane and Jeezy on Nov. 19.

“I can’t even say what’s not going to happen anymore. A lot of the ‘Verzuz,’ just like the last ‘Verzuz’ we just seen, everybody said it couldn’t happen,” Swizz Beatz told “TMZ Live” on Wednesday, Dec. 2, referring to Jeezy and Gucci Mane’s match.

He added, “We just let the universe naturally make things happen. … I’m not gonna say no. I’m never going to say no anymore!”