‘Was Good’: Keyshia Cole Seemingly Challenges Ashanti to ‘Verzuz’ Music Battle

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It looks like Keyshia Cole is ready to go toe-to-toe with fellow R&B songstress Ashanti in the music studio.

[L-R]: Keyshia Cole and Ashanti @keyshiacole @ashanti/Instagram

On Wednesday, July 22, rappers DMX and Snoop Dogg had their “Verzuz” battle and both performed a few of their biggest hits on Instagram live. The two rap stars had social media buzzing, but it didn’t take long for the “Love” singer to steal their thunder when she seemingly dared Ashanti to one.

“@Ashanti was goood,” Cole commented on the live music battle.

@versuztv/Instagram

Many social media users took the “Let It Go” artist’s words as a challenge and began debating about the stars’ music hits.

“I love Keyshia but sideburn Ashanti will win!”

“Y’all always tryna play Keyshia like she didn’t give us Hit after Hit 🙄”

“Oh Ashanti got this, I love Keisha but Ashanti got waYYY TOO MANY HITS”

“This would actually be even AF 🔥✨ I would love to see this!!”

“Nah! I’m gone go with Keyshia on this one!💁🏽‍♀️”

Cole also agreed to a Verzuz challenge with Ashanti in May.

If the ladies did participate in the music battle with each other, it would be the second female Verzuz battle, after Jill Scott and Erykah Badu.

Cole and Ashanti collaborated with each other in 2012 on Cole’s single “Woman to Woman.” Both beloved singers have a long list of hits from the early 2000s.

Speaking of hits, Cole recently announced on Twitter that she was working on a new music project.

New York, NY – October 18: Keyshia Cole Attends Her “11:11 Reset” Album Listening Party at Premiere Recording Studio on October 18, 2017, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

She wrote on July 15, “Dressed myself up a bit yesterday, cause I’m tired of being dressed down! Almost completely sick of sweats, t shirts, baggy EVERYTHING Weary face Haven’t performed, miss the stage. THANK GOD IM WORKING ON A NEW ALBUM.”

The “Heaven Sent” musician released her last album “11:11 Reset” in October 2017. The album was based on her spiritual growth.