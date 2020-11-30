‘Why Her Momma Hunching the Chair’: Porsha Williams and Her Mom’s Dance Moves Have Fans Scratching Their Heads



Porsha Williams’ fans were perplexed on Thursday after the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star posted twerking videos of herself and her 62-year-old mother Diane Williams during Thanksgiving dinner.

In the Nov. 26 clip, Porsha cheers on her mother as she gyrates in her chair. She said, “If y’all not working the chair like this on Thanksgiving, honey. Work that chair, girl. Can the chair hold on?” The “Dish Nation” co-host followed in her mom’s footsteps as she shared a 24-second upload of herself twerking to Ying Yang Twins 2002 hit song “Say I Yi Yi.”

Both mother and daughter admitted they were enjoying life when they shared the video on their respective pages. “She get it from her momma! 😆🔥 One thing we are gonna do is have fun! @msdianeofficial,” Porsha wrote. Diane said, “If I’m gonna do one thing that’s enjoy my life, 🔥🦵🏾Hope you all are enjoy your family today!”

Fans apparently didn’t care what the reason was behind what they deemed a catastrophe, because they threw massive shade at the mother-daughter duo.

“& what exactly were y’all doing 💀.”

“Why her mama ‘Hunching’ the chair?😂.”

“😂😂😂😂 they both can’t dance.”

“Definitely got it from her momma.. they both aint doing nothing 😭😂.”

Dennis McKinley, Porsha Williams and Pilar Jhena’. (Photo: @porsha4real/Instagram)

Hours earlier, the television personality shared a post with her ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley and their 20-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena’. In the upload, she shared how difficult it was to take the photo with her tot. Porsha wrote, “Omg, the struggle of taking a pic with a toddler!!😂 Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours🦃❤️🍁.”

While many admired the snapshots, a couple of fans begged the former couple to rekindle their romance. One wrote, “Happy thanksgiving, PJ parents ….. please be working on being a couple again.” Another complimented the images and asked the 39-year-old to take Dennis back. “Nice family, keep Dennis,” they pleaded.

Another Instagram user questioned the followers who wanted the reality stars to reunite. “Can they still get along for the baby doesn’t mean they are back together?” This commenter added, “Maybe they have become great friends, something they never had a chance to do at first.”

Porsha and Dennis sparked reconciliation rumors back in October after they were spotted at “RHOA” cast mate Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill‘s wedding celebration. Dennis quickly denied that claim by sharing “SINGLE ASFK” on his Instagram story, while the mother of one responded to a fan who noticed she was wearing her engagement ring. She said she “been single.”