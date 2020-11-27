‘We Didn’t’: Zonnique Pullins Enlists Fans for Advice On How to Hang on to Her Edges Post-Childbirth

Zonnique Pullins is doing her due diligence to make sure that the arrival of her little bundle of joy doesn’t signal the departure of her edges, a fate suffered by many moms before her.

The 24-year-old reality TV star and daughter of Tameka “Tiny” Harris of Xscape posted a selfie to Instagram, with her natural curls out and red lip poppin’, while rocking a comfy-looking hoodie. In the captions she posed a query to all the mothers following her, looking for advice on how to maintain her currently thick edges after her daughter with boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy is born.

@zonniquejailee/Instagram

“Hair appreciation post🤍➰ mommy’s how did you keep your edges after the birth👀,” she wrote.

Postpartum hair loss or postpartum alopecia is a fairly common side effect of childbirth, affecting 40 to 50 percent of women, according to the American Pregnancy Association. Although there is no cure for the medical issue, there are plenty of ways to help lessen the severity, like avoiding styles that add stress to hair and eating foods high in flavonoids and antioxidants.

One of Pullins’ fans kept it real, giving her some homegrown advice and reminding her to stay focused on what’s truly important during such a special time. “We didn’t lmao just let your hormones readjust. Keep taking ya prenatals. Keep them moisturized and don’t tug/pull in them,” that person wrote.

“They’ll come back before six months just take care of yourself inside out sis. That’s all you need to focus on for real,” the post continued. “Good health = good everything else, baby, mommy, relationship, hair everything stems from that health. So take your time be patient with yourself and rock the fro.”

More fans agreed that as far as edges go, nature will take its course, but some did manage to leave a few at-home remedies that worked for them.

“no sure way to keep them. if they fall out the fall out. but they will grow back!! 😍😍😍”

“Castor oil baby🙌 rub your edges everyday with castor oil. Bless you and baby!❤️”

“Rice water washes and castor oil. You may not lose them though doesn’t happen to everyone.”

“Mine fell out post partum and have been growing back since July! But it’s different for everybody… yours may not fall out at all”

Another option Zonnique could explore would be reaching out to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams, who publicly dealt with hair loss issues after the birth of her daughter Pilar, but now enjoys showing off her flourishing regrowth.