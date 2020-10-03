‘You Can Look But Don’t Touch’: Reginae Carter Shows Off Her ‘Barbie’ Looks and Leaves Fans Head Over Heels

Reginae Carter has social media lit with her latest beauty snaps.

The 21-year-old reality star just reminded her 5 million followers that she’s truly a stunner. She uploaded a multitude of photos that highlighted her breathtaking appearance as she posed in a cream-colored hoodie-and-pants set. The get-up accentuated her petite yet curvy frame.

Reginae Carter. @colormenae/Instagram

Carter’s tie-dye sneakers, gaudy accessories and hot pink Chanel bag definitely added pizzazz to her overall mien.

“Think of me as a Barbie you’ll never get to play with 💕,” she quipped on Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Carter’s “baddie” look was completed with chocolate-brown hair and a soft makeup finish. She posed besides an artificial grass dog, which was a real hit with fans.

Reginae Carter poses for the ‘Gram beside a topiary canine friend. @colormenae/Instagram

The “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” star racked up more than 82,000 likes from her IG followers. One person raved over how beautiful she was and wrote, “She’s just so pretty 😍”

“Tell em again for the people in the back 🗣 😍 u cute sis,” said another.

One fan added, “Your mother twin she made her self all over pretty 😘🔥.”

“Ikr…Like me tho😂 You can look ‼️But don’t touch‼️😪,” someone else wrote. “You been popping bae 😍.”

Carter clearly believes she’s popping too.

Last month, she had to school trolls about what a beauty she is after purportedly getting criticized about her natural body. She addressed naysayers in a Sept. 1. Instagram Live video about self-love.

“I love being me, man, I love walking in my own skin, I love my lil boobs, I love my lil butt, I love me, I love me,” said Carter. “You not gon’ make me not love me. OK, you not gon’ make me, OK. And if I do want to change anything about my body, that’s on me. You will never make me change nothing about myself. I love me.”

The television personality also encouraged others to have the same confidence she does, and added, “Can’t nobody tell me I’m not a baddie, like … Can’t nobody, bro! Nobody! This is me. Natural. Pretty. Lovely.”