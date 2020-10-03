‘Ok Cat Woman!!!’: ‘Married to Medicine’ Star Quad Webb Slays Fans In Black Leather Ensemble

Quad Webb brought her spicy side out to play in an all-black leather ensemble that had fans reaching for the nearest glass of water.

The possibly former “Married to Medicine” cast member rocked a fierce wavy lace front, beat face, gold hoops, leather bustier, liquid leggings, and open-toe heeled sandals. The ensemble, combined with her “I didn’t come here to play” expressions, created a mood that her followers described as nothing less than “fire.”

Quad Webb comes to slay. (Photo: @absolutelyquad/Instagram)

Judging by her image captions, the “Cooking with Miss Quad: Live, Laugh, Love and Eat” author was clearly feeling her look as well. “Serving this energy all 2020 😻,” she captioned one of her photos, while reminding her fans that she “Made myself a boss, so nobody can work me,” in a second pic.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur has been keeping her fans entertained with a slew of stunner looks throughout the summer, and apparently Miss Quad is prepared to continue flexing right through the fall and winter seasons.

The sexy, all-black look slayed fans, who liked the image over 15,300 times.

“Ok Cat Woman !!!! We see you! 🔥🔥🔥 Lettin Halle know she ain’t the only one that can pull it off.😄,” wrote an encouraging fan.

“Yassssss Sis!! As you SHOULD 🔥🔥😍,” a second agreed.

“Come on Black Sis. #Youdidthat!!!” exclaimed a third. “Simply fire🔥🔥 on all levels. 💯💯💯🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“Yup yup serve it up hot!! Make them hydrate!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” chimed in a fourth.

“SERVE THE PEOPLE!🔥,” demanded a fifth.

Quad Webb serves “Catwoman” energy. @absolutelyquad/Instagram

Fans of Quad’s style can get their fashion fix by tuning into her lifestyle channel, Absolutely Quad, which touch on topics including hair & makeup, style, cooking, and more. She launched the channel on July 26, and has since given her subscribers a peek into her fridge and shoe closet, as well as an interview with her celebrity blogger friend Funky Dineva.