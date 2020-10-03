‘Chile’: Fans Are Confused After Nene Leakes Cries Over Her Departure From ‘RHOA’ In Emotional Interview

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta“ star Nene Leakes sent social media into a frenzy Thursday after a clip from her interview with Tamron Hall showed the former reality star becoming emotional when addressing the reason behind her departure.

On the “Tamron Hall Show” which aired Friday, Oct. 2, the 53-year-old is seen crying when discussing what she characterized as the unfair treatment she received from Bravo. Some fans questioned Leakes’ current stance, while others defended her.

NeNe Leakes (Left) Tamron Hall (Right) (Photos: @neneleakes/@tamronhall/Instagram)

One fan said, “She talked all that s–t now she crying.”

“She sat her big self on camera and said it was all love, now she’s crying about discrimination. Chile,” a second fan wrote.

A third fan replied, “Come thru w/the acting skills miss Leakes.”

“In all honesty, they did her Dirty. Nene damn near made that Franchise, let alone that Channel,” a fourth fan commented

A fifth fan claimed that she “deserves everything she asked for. 🤷🏾‍♀️ She built Rhoa.”

Wendy Williams (left) and Nene Leakes (right). (Photo: @wendyshow/Instagram)

Hall asked the “RHOA” OG what would she want to work out with Bravo. She responded, “I can’t tell you everything that I want from them but I can tell you that I want fair treatment, I deserve fair treatment. I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there, or haven’t done even worse. … I don’t deserve this treatment. I’m as confused as you are.” The talk show host even asked if the former reality star plans to return to the show at some point. Leakes said, “No, I do not.”

This exhibition comes days after Leakes went off in a series of tweets on Sept. 27 following her former friend Wendy Williams’ interview with Andy Cohen.

During the interview, the daytime television host said if the former reality star would get her own spinoff that it would be “boring.” “What are they going to do? Is it going to be like Gregg and Nene? Are they going to give them another reality show? That’s boring,” Williams said. “How about Nene being a grandmother? That’s boring. Nene and her own kids? That’s boring. Nene trying to figure out Hollywood? That’s boring.” Leakes retaliated by threatening to expose Cohen via Twitter— an executive producer of “RHOA” — she wrote, “Keep trying me sir and imma let the world know who you really are.”

Leakes has also suggested she may file a defamation suit via Twitter after asking fans, “Send me your best discrimination attorneys info to [email protected] ITS WAR.” No action has been taken as of yet.